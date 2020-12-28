While many look forward to an official end to what has been a rough year, few will likely see the struggles they’ve faced during the pandemic end at the conclusion of 2020.
Many in this community have dealt with financial challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. A new program launched this month aims to offer support.
The city of Brunswick, Glynn County and United Way of Coastal Georgia partnered with the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund to bring a Financial Navigator program to the area.
The program’s resources focus on relief during the pandemic. Financial Navigators help residents triage personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses and maximize income.
Referrals are made to other services such as housing, employment and health care. The service aims to help residents find long-term answers rather than short-term fixes.
“It’s not direct financial assistance, but we have a data base of federal, state and local resources that cover 36 different financial areas, from rent and utility assistance to supplemental income to unemployment insurance,” said Janelle Harvey, director of community impact for United Way.
The Financial Navigators initiative is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Citi Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the Wells Fargo Foundation. The CFE Fund partners with municipalities to bring financial programs to cities, and a grant awarded in July allowed local partners to bring the program to Glynn County.
Since then, the city of Brunswick has hired Rob Cable to coordinate the services as the local Financial Navigator. He works out of the United Way office.
Cable worked with Harvey and with Dominique Mack, director of neighborhood and community services for the city, to develop the program’s resource toolkit.
Clients of the free program will begin by filling out a form to provide their contact information as well as details about the issues or concerns they’re facing. This information will allow Cable to contact them with a better understanding of their situation and their priorities.
“I’ll ask them what are some financial concerns, what are their needs, and then based off that in (the database) compass we’ll select the topic that matches,” Cable said.
Everyone’s needs are different depending on their circumstances, said Justin Callaway, executive director for the local United Way.
“However, there has been a significant increase in calls requesting assistance paying for utility bills and rent,” Callaway said. “As the end of the year approaches and with the eviction moratorium extended only until the end of January, we are anticipating a potential housing crisis. Now is the time for those in Glynn County experiencing financial distress to seek assistance.
“This program does not provide direct financial assistance like cash or loans but does provide one-on-one support and referrals to local, state and federal resources.”
Cable also encourages residents with financial concerns to reach out and seek guidance through the program.
“I just think it’s better to get in front of it and seek out assistance from organizations here just to see what kind of aid you can get before it’s too late or you’re in a very deep hole,” he said.
Resources are available, Harvey said. A Community Emergency Needs Fund, which is a joint effort between the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and United Way, has distributed around $655,000 so far to local nonprofits that are able to help with utility payments, housing assistance, food distribution and more.
“Those seem to be the top priorities right now,” Harvey said.
A committee meets frequently to discuss what concerns are most prevalent in the community and what issues may likely arise in hopes of anticipating and addressing the top needs.
“We’re all in agreement that it’s the potential housing crisis,” Harvey said. “This community already has a huge homeless population, and we just don’t want it to increase.”
A big part of United Way’s mission is to make sure residents have financial stability, Harvey said, and collaborations like the one that launched the financial navigator program can make a big difference.
“When organizations pull their resources together, we can come up with bigger solutions than we could individually,” Harvey said.
Those interested in receiving this support can fill out an interest form online at finnav.org/glynn. Those without internet access can call United Way at 912-265-1850.
Reporter Gordon Jackson contributed to this report.