Kellea Page is a strong proponent for parental involvement in schools.
The mother of two young students, Page began to volunteer in her son’s Sterling Elementary classroom when he was in kindergarten and has been a reliable volunteer as the school the last few years.
“When you have a relationship with the school, it just makes things easier,” she said.
And this year, Page has taken that commitment one step further and agreed to serve on the State School Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council, a Georgia Department of Education program that offers a group of parents from across the state a chance to provide input on new policies and projects that affect students and families in Georgia.
Page will serve a two-year term on the council, which meets several times a year in Atlanta.
“It’s only been around since 2009,” Page said. “The people in charge of parent involvement for the Georgia Department of Education decided that they needed a way to run ideas by parents, because they came up with ideas and then they would implement them for parent involvement and they wouldn’t work.”
Twenty-nine counties are represented on the council, with one parent representing each county.
The council isn’t meant to just be a way for parents to bring their concerns from their county straight to state education department officials, though. The program intends to offer a collaborative opportunity for parents and education officials to work together on identified issues that affect schools across the state.
The council also gives parents a chance to see the innovative ideas other school districts have implemented and possibly bring those ideas back to their school district, Page said.
“You can bring concerns, and you can talk about different things going on in your school, but what’s really cool about it is you can see like this school district is doing this and it works really, really great for them,” she said. “Maybe that’s something we can bring back.”
During her first meeting in October, Page learned about an adult skills class offered by a county in northern Georgia. High school seniors learn basic skills that aren’t often taught in other classes.
“It’s basically adults in class, like how to change a tire, how to change your oil, simple things like how to sew a button on,” Page said. “And it’s several hours over the course of several evenings. And they’ve found that the kids love it.”
The next PAC meeting will be in March.
The time commitment to serve on the council is significant, Page said, which can limit many parents’ opportunity to take advantage of this opportunity.
Last year, Glynn County Schools was not represented on the council.
“My background is not education, my background is law enforcement,” Page said. “I was in federal law enforcement for 10 years before I quit to have kids. So this is a different world.”
The council’s focus this year is on community partnerships that can increase parent involvement in schools.
The members of the council vary in ages and professions, Page said, so they bring a variety of viewpoints and priorities to the table.
“There’s one woman who is on her school board, and she’s also in the PAC,” Page said. “And then there’s also working parents of every kind of job background. And then you have stay at home parents like me, so it’s just a wealth of knowledge in all arenas and a great place to share ideas.”
