Local organizations receive historic preservation funding
The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded more than $3 million in grants to 40 sites and organizations through its African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
Five are in Georgia, including two on the coast.
Those two are the Sapelo Island Cultural and Revitalization Society and the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition.
Funds for Sapelo Island Cultural and Revitalization Society will help seed a new emergency fund — known as the Gullah Geechee Legal Defense Fund — to assist Gullah property owners with retaining land ownership and fight forced sales from rising taxes and speculative investors.
Grant dollars for the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will be used to stimulate heritage-based economic development by Gullah Geechee residents. A new entrepreneurial training program will be developed to educate descendants in historical interpretation, culinary arts and architectural rehabilitation.
— The Brunswick News