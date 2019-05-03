Local opioid lawsuit filed against large distributors, local pharmacies

The damage opioid addiction cases to families and society as a whole has state and local governments attempting to move with unusual quickness, and there continues to be work to pass meaningful legislation through Congress. Already, courthouses coast to coast are hearing cases brought by state and local governments against pharmaceutical companies.
But the lawsuit filed April 17 in Glynn County is a little different — there are 22 different plaintiffs, many of whom are minor children of alleged victims.
The plaintiffs
Each of the alleged victims are local, and according to the suit, either obtained opioids from a local pharmacy or from others locally who illegally obtained opioids.
The plaintiffs brought suit against three pharmaceutical distributors — along with their corporate subdivisions — four local pharmacies, including people in notable positions in those pharmacies, and the proprietor of another local pharmacy that is no longer in operation.
“There can be no legitimate dispute that the defendants have caused a flood of opioids to flow into Georgia,” according to the suit. “Indeed, the evidence is damning.”
The suit accuses the individuals named, the distributors and the pharmacies of ignoring their legal duties and acting as illegal drug dealers. It states that in 2010 in Glynn County, more than 1.52 million doses of oxycodone and more than 2.65 million doses of hydrocodone were distributed.
Each of the alleged victims have individual stories, but many of them share commonalities.
One woman, for instance, received allegedly illegitimate prescriptions from nine doctors and one physician’s assistant, which covered nine different controlled substances. Five different pharmacies filled those prescriptions — including three pharmacies that weren’t named as defendants in this lawsuit.
One of the pharmacists in charge at one of the defendant pharmacies allegedly provided the woman with controlled substances without a prescription. She also obtained diverted prescription drugs from others outside of a professional practice.
The woman’s more-than-decade-long addiction led to what’s described in the suit as a chaotic living environment for her children, who suffered through traumatic situations and lived at times in dangerous circumstances.
The defendants
The distributor defendants include Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and the J.M. Smith Corporation, and their subsidiaries. The suit states between 2006 and 2011, McKesson’s distribution of oxycodone to Glynn County more than quadrupled, while in Cardinal’s case, it more than doubled.
The pharmacy defendants include Altama Discount Pharmacy, Darien Pharmacy, Rainbow Drug Store, Woodbine Pharmacy, and notable people in positions of responsibility within those pharmacies. The suit also notes the actions of City Drug Store before it closed.
Altama Discount Pharmacy, according to the suit, ramped up its prescription opioid distribution year after year, in that by 2010 it was distributing more than triple the amount it did in 2008. The suit also states Altama was in the top 5 percent of all pharmacies in Georgia for oxycodone distribution every year from 2006 to 2013, and that Cardinal was its primary distributor through at least 2012.
The tale told in the lawsuit is similar with the other pharmacies named. Altama and Darien Pharmacy joined McKesson’s Health Mart network in 2013, but Cardinal was Darien’s main distributor until January 2011. Also, Darien was in the top 5 percent of all Georgia pharmacies for oxycodone distribution every year from 2009 to 2013.
City Drug, it’s alleged, was in the top one-half of 1 percent of all Georgia pharmacies in oxycodone distribution in 2010 and 2011. In 2006 and 2007, the suit alleges Woodbine was the highest distributor of oxycodone and methadone in the state, and the highest distributor of hydrocodone in 2006.
The lawsuit states, “When defendants disregarded their obligations and distributed vastly more of these dangerous and addictive drugs than were needed to satisfy legitimate medical purposes, the result was foreseeable and exactly what the state and federal laws creating a closed system of distribution were designed to prevent: addition, hospitalization, deaths, broken marriages, neglected and abandoned children, and ruined families.”
The plaintiffs’ claims include violations of the Georgia Drug Dealer Liability Act, violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, negligence by the distributor defendants and breach of legal duty by the distributor defendants.
The News attempted to get in contact with each of the businesses remaining in operation. Responding to a request for comment, McKesson sent a statement regarding opioids, “As a company, we are deeply concerned by the impact of the opioid epidemic is having on families and communities in our nation. We are committed to engaging with all who share our dedication to acting with urgency and working together to end this national crisis.
“We maintain — and continuously enhance — strong programs designed to detect and prevent opioid diversion within the pharmaceutical supply chain. We only distribute controlled substances, including opioids, to (Drug Enforcement Administration)-registered and state-licensed pharmacies. For many years, sales of controlled substances ordered by pharmacies in the U.S. Have been reported to the DEA for its internal database.”
The Healthcare Distribution Alliance, which represents wholesale distributors like Cardinal, McKesson and J.M. Smith, provided a statement from John Parker, senior vice president of communications at HDA.
“The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response that engages all stakeholders,” Parker said. “It’s also critical to understand the role of each stakeholder across the supply chain. Distributors do not conduct research, manufacture, market or prescribe medications, nor do they influence prescribing patterns, the demand for specific products or patient-benefit designs.
“The idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated. Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation.”
The other named defendants did not respond to The News’ request for comment on the lawsuit.
There’s already been some movement on litigation, however, beyond the simple filing of lawsuits. Purdue Pharma, in late March, settled with the state of Oklahoma for $270 million. The state alleged Purdue and 12 other pharmaceutical companies engaged in deceptive marketing.