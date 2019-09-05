As of 9 a.m., local government officials were waiting on the Gov. Brian Kemp to lift the evacuation order over the Georgia Coast.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency officials expect an announcement from the governor's office soon.
According to county spokesman Matthew Kent, all roads and bridges will be open when the evacuation order is lifted, including the Sidney Lanier Bridge and the Musgrove Causeway to Jekyll Island.
Both were closed due in advance of Hurricane Dorian.
Glynn County Schools is still scheduled to open tomorrow. The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has not and will not shut off the water or sewer systems.
Around 300 people in Glynn County are still without power, but Georgia Power external communications director Matthew Coleman said service will be restored to all customers unless there is damage on the customer's end that would prevent the utility from doing so.