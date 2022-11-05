Early Voting 2022 4
Buy Now

The way to early voting was clearly marked at the St. Simons Island airport poll.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Jimmy Arnold and Donna Davis, two members of the Impact Glynn political action committee, feel very good about this year’s SPLOST referendum.

That’s partially due to the composition of the PAC itself, which Arnold described as a very broad cross-section of the Brunswick community, including businesspeople from most sectors and faith leaders. Impact Glynn has the ear of public officials who will manage SPLOST if it’s passed, he said, and he feels confident those in power now will be open and accountable.

More from this section