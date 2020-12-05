Local nonprofits are teaming up this holiday season to help those in need whether on two legs or four.
Communities in Schools, which offers resources and services through schools to help at-risk children and those living in poverty, expects poverty-stricken families to need more help than ever this year.
High on the list are personal hygiene products for high school-age children, clothing, jackets, toys and monetary donations to buy gifts and food for families in need. Donations can be dropped off at The Shop, 1331 Ocean Boulevard Suite 205, on St. Simons Island.
Animal welfare group No Kill Glynn County is asking for donations of cat and dog food (any size bags will do), cat litter, treats, toys and volunteers to help at the Glynn County Animal Control shelter.
Drop off donations to No Kill at Island Bicycle, 507 Ocean Boulevard, or with the Kona Ice food truck.
The deadline for donations is Dec. 15.
“The supplies that you are donating go a long way to ensure every student, upon entering the school building each day, has what he or she needs in order to learn, participate and complete coursework,” said Lynn Love, Communities in Schools executive director. “It truly takes a community effort to make this happen.”
Shelly Bydlinski, co-founder of No Kill Glynn County, said donations of pet supplies will support the organization with its mission to provide foster homes and medical care for animals.
Love also noted St. Simons Professional Group’s partnership in the charity event. Both donation drop-off points are members of the group.
“The 14 members of St. Simons Professional Group are all entrepreneurs and local business owners who have a heart for our community,” said Cindi Phillips, group president. “It is our desire to pour into and to give back to our community through fundraisers and drives like this.”