The largest amphibious invasion ever attempted in history involved more than 150,000 troops, 50,000 vehicles, 11,000 airplanes and 6,000 ships and landing craft.
Among it all was a 20-year-old U.S. sailor named Frank Vande Linde, rocking and rolling in rough waters aboard a support ship offshore from a Normandy beach dubbed Omaha. Oh yeah, the 95-year-old Brunswick resident was there — 75 years ago today during the pivotal World War II invasion known as D-Day.
“It just seems like it was a dream, like it never happened,” Vande Linde said Monday.
The massive Allied invasion of German-occupied France marked a crucial turning point in World War II, establishing the beachhead from which to wrest Europe from Nazi Germany. The Germans surrendered a year later on May 8, 1945, with Allied forces occupying Berlin.
Victory on D-Day came at a high price, with 12,000 dead or wounded among the Canadian, British and U.S. allies, including 8,230 American casualties. Free French and Norwegian troops also took part, as did smaller contingents of other allied nations.
Although enormous in scope, D-Day’s big picture was framed by the little guys doing their part. Guys like Vande Linde.
A coal miner’s son from Nellis, W.Va., Vande Linde graduated from high school in 1943. With his country caught up in a worldwide war, the 18-year-old went straight into the U.S. Navy.
And D-Day was not his first rodeo.
Vande Linde was a gunner aboard the S.S. Bernard Carter, a Liberty Ship that crossed the Atlantic and entered the Mediterranean theater of war as part of “the biggest convoy that every sailed,” he recalled. Of 155 ships, the S.S. Bernard was the ninth ship in the 11th column, Vande Linde recalled. Its cargo was 11,000 pounds of ammunition. “It was a powder keg,” he said.
A German U-boat put the S.S Bernard in its sights off the north African coast, but one of the 20 U.S. destroyers escorting the convoy moved in to eliminate the threat. “He sank that sub,” Vande Linde said. Later on, a German bomber sunk a merchant ship just ahead of the S.S. Bernard, loaded mostly with flour. The bomber certainly was aiming for the S.S. Bernard, which flew a red flag to warn neighboring ships of its volatile cargo, he said.
“That bomb was intended for us,” he said.
Next they joined a convoy crossing the Mediterranean to supply ammo to the invasion of Sicily in Italy. The ships floated barrage balloons anchored with sturdy steel cables, meant to deter German aircraft from attacking directly overhead. One German Ju 88 “Junker” plane managed to get inside the cables, striking a deadly blow to a nearby ship that left 30 sailors dead, Vande Linde said.
From there, the S.S. Bernard sailed for Avonmouth, England, to begin its refitting for the Normandy mission. “They redid our ship to prepare it for invasion,” he said, adding that the ship was outfitted as an “accommodation ship. One section of the ship became a triage hospital, with surgeons and corpsmen onboard to treat wounded from the invasion. The ship also carried food, supplies and other “survivor gear,” Vande Linde said.
The Americans landed that day at the beaches code named Utah and Omaha, the British at Gold and Sword and the Canadians at Juno. By far the most fierce fighting of the day took place at Omaha, where men from the 1st Infantry and U.S. 29th divisions suffered greatly in dislodging heavily-armed German bunkers entrenched high on the bluffs. They suffered some 2,400 casualties in establishing the beachhead at Omaha.
The “D” in D-Day, by the way, stands simply for Day. It was so-named because weeks of rough seas in the English Channel made it impossible to set a specific date for the long-planned invasion, according to information from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Conditions were less than ideal on June 6. But Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander, would put it off no longer.
Vande Linde and the S.S. Bernard Carter eventually anchored about 1 mile off Omaha that day. “We came later in the day because the beachhead was pretty well established when we dropped anchor,” he said.
However, several U.S. and British warships anchored behind them continued sending a bombardment over their heads toward German positions, he said.
“The concussion was so bad it broke all the dishes onboard and one merchant marine attached to us lost his mind,” Vande Linde said.
And the landing craft loaded with soldiers continued to file past, in rows of two, headed for the beach, he said. The S.S. Bernard Carter eventually took on several boatloads of wounded soldiers, stabilizing and preparing them for transport to a hospital.
Vande Linde also witnessed the sinking on June 7 of the Susan B. Anthony troop shop just a few hundred yards away. The Susan B. Antony is notable to history in that all 2,689 people onboard were rescued after the ship was sunk by a mine.
“They got every one of those troops out without losing a single one,” Vande Linde said.
It never dawned on Vande Linde to reflect at the time on being part of such a historic moment. He was just a lad from West Virginia, doing his part.
“I was 20 years old and wasn’t afraid of anything — I just did what they told me,” he said. “I didn’t do anything that anyone else wouldn’t have done in my place. I tried my best to forget about the war when I got home. I got over it, I just don’t like to talk about it.”
The S.S. Bernard remained offshore from Normandy through June 24. He later served on a fuel transport ship in the Pacific Theater before returning home at war’s end to get his forestry degree from West Virginia University on the G.I. Bill. He and his wife, the late Kathleen Van Linde, later moved to Brunswick, where he made a career of managing 600,000 acres of pine forest and a sapling nursery for Brunswick Pulp and Paper Co. His reflections Tuesday for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day took place at his home in the city’s south end, in a room surrounded by pictures of his wife, two sons, two daughters, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He suggests those of us from younger generations pause to remember the men who did not return from those beaches of Normandy, 75 years ago today.
“I saw a lot of bad things,” he said. “But those doughboys that hit the beach, and those parachute troopers, and those glider boys, the ones that went in ahead of us, those are the ones who took the brunt of this.
“D-Day meant peace to the world at the time. “It set a lot of people free, but freedom is not cheap. And it’s not free.”