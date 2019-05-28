Local musician works with film students

Kevin Pullen didn’t have to look far when he wanted a local personality to feature in his Level 3 audiovisual technology and film class at Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
Pullen and David Pooler, a local musician with more than 50 years of original songwriting and performing experience, had already known each other prior to the invitation to work with students at the Career Academy.
Pullen believed Pooler’s long experience in the music business would make an interesting project for his students.
“We’re forever looking for a fire to put out. We get to play in the sand box,” Pullen said about coming up with project ideas for his students.
He said Pooler is a perfect subject because Pullen’s students will have to focus on all facets of filming from lighting and sound to editing and production.
“David’s enthusiasm fuels a lot of what you get,” he said. “That enthusiasm fuels them.”
The ongoing project will include seven original songs performed unplugged and interviews chronicling Pooler’s career and ongoing projects. Pullen said Pooler has control of the final product.
“We’re the technicians,” he said.
Pooler said he is excited to work with students to help them learn the art of filmmaking. He is also trying to get back on the college circuit, where he has performed in the past. He plans to use the final product to promote his music and plays.
Shmaya Williams, an intern in the program and interviewer for the project, interviewed Pooler for one segment filmed Wednesday at the school. She and Pooler discussed his music background, influences and his choice of musical instruments.
Pooler said he performs mostly on guitar, but he also plays keyboards and has written most of the music for his upcoming play “Carnival Man” on a piano. The play and original music are already written, and it is scheduled to be performed in 2020.
Pullen worked behind the scenes by holding up a board with a question he wanted Williams to ask during the interview. She saw the sign and asked the question without faltering.
Pooler explained during the interview the importance of being historically accurate in his plays through meticulous research.
“History has been a big, big help in my song writing,” he said.
Joseph Davenport, another student involved in the production, said it’s been fun working behind the scenes as a cameraman.
“I look forward to school every day because of this class,” he said.
Davenport said he likes the responsibility of properly framing the scene he films.
“I like controlling the situation,” he said.
The class has inspired Davenport to pursue a career in filmmaking when he goes to college.
Pullen said it is gratifying to learn he has inspired students to pursue a film career. He has former students now working in the film business.
“If they take this to post-secondary, it makes me very happy,” Pullen said.
Pooler said he plans to send the final product to colleges across the state as a way to promote a college and theater circuit tour.
“There’s nothing I like more than working with young people,” Pooler said. “They have so much enthusiasm. They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t want to do this.”
Pullen said he and Pooler are discussing him working with future classes at the school because they have a lot of material to work with. Prior classes have worked with other musicians, including Michael Hulett, a local saxophone player with a large following.
“Musicians and professional performers get the kids more enthusiastic,” Pullen said. “There’s no limit to what could happen.”