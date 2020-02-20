A local effort to help improve interactions between police and people with mental illnesses went to Atlanta on Wednesday under a resolution in the General Assembly to encourage adoption of mental health alert wristbands.
Dottie Bailey, a mental health professional and advocate, heads up the program and works closely with the crisis intervention team (CIT) classes at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
She said, in her testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, her role with CIT is to share what it’s like to live with a mental illness.
“In 2017, at that time a lieutenant, Shannon Brock asked me to come and share my story with the CIT class he was teaching,” Bailey said. “It was there I met a group of officers who told me that I didn’t look like a person with a mental illness. How were they supposed to identify someone like me, out in the community? Many times, a person’s symptoms mimic someone who’s dangerous and out of control.”
They discussed identification methods in which to get the person medical help instead of taking them to jail, or hurt or killed. She said that keeping in mind many people with mental illnesses are homeless, the solution needed to be something low-cost or free, which led to development of the wristband.
It’s color-coded for identification as navy blue and silver, representing law enforcement and mental illness, respectively. It has CIT in white letters on the outside, and “mental health alert” in white letters on the inside. She said they’re ordering fluorescent wristbands for easier identification at night. Bailey’s company, Mental Health Wristbands Inc., distributed more than 7,000 over the last three years, and they’ve spread over 40 states and Canada.
Brock, a 19-year veteran of the St. Marys Police Department, now serves as police chief in Watkinsville. He became involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in 2009. Brock said the CIT course teaches officers what to do when they encounter people with mental health issues and how to de-escalate the situation.
“This mental health alert wristband will change the conversation on the front end, before that conversation becomes a jail conversation,” Brock said. “The goal of CIT is to get treatment, versus incarceration. As you probably are aware, many mental health patients end up in jail, where they will not receive the type of care and treatment that they need to get better.”
State Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, who made the motion that the committee approve the resolution, said CIT was an initiative that should be invested in and built out.
Brock responded, “In St. Marys, I was at 100 percent saturation with (officers who received CIT training), which was phenomenal, because there is not a shortage of people who have mental health issues in Southeast Georgia, and there is a very serious shortage of mental health assistance in Southeast Georgia.”
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, introduced S.R. 546. It passed the committee on a unanimous voice vote and now goes to the Senate Rules Committee.
Also on Wednesday, the Rules Committee took up a different Ligon bill, S.B. 356.
“This bill would allow McIntosh County to expand their current landfill, which is near the bombing range in Townsend,” Ligon said. “Without it, they’d have to spend millions of dollars to buy a new site, and they just don’t have that money.”
Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, selected S.B. 356 for the Senate Rules Calendar for today, which means it’s available for a vote of the full Senate.