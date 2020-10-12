The country is in the midst of another eventful election season laced with the potential to create significant change on local, state and national levels.
As these events play out, an audience of young people is tuning in to what may be the first election cycle they’ve ever watched closely or participated in.
Community leaders spoke Friday to a group of high school students who are or who will soon be of voting age and encouraged them to recognize the power of their vote.
“Your vote counts,” said Craig Campbell, chairman of the Community First Planning Commission, a network of pastors and vital stakeholders in Glynn County. “Never let anyone tell you that your vote doesn’t count.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia partnered with the United Way of Coastal Georgia to host the voter education and outreach event at the Teen Center during an afternoon-long tailgate for the City Championship Friday night between Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy.
The Community First organization and Safe Harbor Children’s Center also participated in the event. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey was a guest speaker.
Justin Callaway, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia, encouraged the students to talk with their friends and families about the importance of voting.
“Maybe you’re 17 and you’re like, ‘I’m missing out on this election,’” he said. “Guess what — like the mayor said — we’ve got citywide elections coming up next year. And guess what, after that it’s the mid-term elections two years after that.”
Campbell urged the students to know their voices matter in any voting process in which they participate.
“You count,” he said. “You count in the high school voting process. You count in the local, national, state process. Share your story because your vote can change the course of history. It can change the course of politics. It can change the course of government. It can change the course of even your educational process.”
To give the students a taste of the power of voting, United Way plans to offer them a chance to vote on what kind of celebratory event they’d like to participate in at the Teen Center in the next several weeks. The event will be organized by the United Way.
“We’re going to put a few options out there on the ballot for you, and you and your friends that attend the Boys and Girls Club here, you’re going to get to vote on what that celebration’s going to be,” Callaway said.
United Way received a grant through the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Communities Foundation of Greater Atlanta aimed at organizing voter education and outreach opportunities with a focus on reaching minority and other underserved communities and encouraging them to get to the polls and vote.
“One of our targets was young people, so we wanted to start there, letting them know how important it is and that their voices really are heard,” said Janelle Harvey, community impact manager for United Way. “That’s why we’re having them vote on an additional activity, so they can really see the effect that if they use their vote they can impact what happens in their life.”
Before the students left Friday to cheer on their football team at the City Championship, Callaway gave them a final encouragement.
“Exercise your voice,” he said. “Like Mayor Harvey said, a person is speaking for you, so make sure that they’re saying what you want them to say. Be active. Use your voice.”