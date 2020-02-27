Plans remain on track to build a performing arts center on College of Coastal Georgia’s campus, despite concerns raised recently about the project by a member of Glynn County’s state delegation.
School system officials say the project is moving forward based on what’s been approved by voters.
Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, says he does not intend to bring any more attention to the concerns that some have shared with him.
Jones wrote a letter Jan. 28 to Sachin Shailendra, chair of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, stating that he had several concerns, one of which regarded the potential risk the college would take if the center is built on campus.
The concerns had been shared with him by members of the College of Coastal Georgia Foundation, Jones said.
“After having been contacted by a number of current members of the CCGA Foundation, I helped their concerns be brought to the chancellor, board of regents and school administration,” Jones said. “Beyond that, the next steps are left to the trustees to take the ball and run with it.”
Construction on the center, tentatively dubbed the Coastal Community Center for the Arts, is scheduled to begin on the college’s Brunswick campus in 2021. The center is set to open in 2022.
Glynn County voters approved the project in 2015 with adoption of an education special purpose local option sales tax (ESPLOST). Voters approved a proposal to use $20 million in ESPLOST funding to build the center.
“We’re full speed ahead as far as I know,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, Monday. “The voters made this decision, and we’re going to support that.”
Glynn County Schools staff are waiting now on a first draft of the intergovernmental agreement, which needs to be signed by the school system and the University System of Georgia before money can be spent on the project, Cole said.
Marcus Edgy, chair of the Glynn County Board of Education, said he has not personally heard many concerns in the community about the performing arts center being built on the college campus.
But “I have heard of CCGA Foundation members having concerns,” Edgy said.
“The current board has no plans not to uphold the will of the voters on our end as long as the intergovernmental agreement can be agreed on between the Board of Education and CCGA. That has not happened yet. If for some reason the (agreement) falls through, then the school board would look into applying the $20 million ESPLOST funds towards the school system’s needs.”
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted im November to authorize the college to move forward with plans for a performing arts center.
A memorandum of understanding between the University System and Glynn County Schools states that the center will be owned by the school system for 30 years before being transferred to the regents.
Operating costs for the facility are to be funded by the college, which was a concern Jones cited in his Jan. 28 letter.
The college foundation met for a regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 12, during which they discussed Jones’ letter. Michelle Johnston, president of the college, said she provided updates on the project at the meeting, and no one made any indication during the meeting that they intended to change course on the plan.
The current plan will allow the center to run a deficit of $100,000 annually. Donations could help close gaps in funding.
The facility’s operation is designed to sustain itself with the support of additional fundraising.
“Our intention is for the operating budget to be primarily supported by ticket sales, rentals, utility use fees and concessions,” Johnston said. “In addition to that, like facilities of this nature all over the country, you would want to have some philanthropic support for it as well.”
Once an agreement is signed, the design phase of the project will begin.
“The citizens of Glynn County have spoken in the voting of two ESPLOSTs to move forward with this project,” she said. “As a college, we are working to make sure that this is a sustainable and viable project and that it meets the needs of the college, the K-12 schools and the community. So we’re looking for it to be really a win-win-win situation.”