Local law enforcement agencies seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs along with a stolen weapon last week after a chase and during a traffic stop.

The Glynn County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was working on a crime suppression detail early Sunday concerning the recent spike in violent crime when they saw a vehicle of interest, a release from the police department sent late Monday said.

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.