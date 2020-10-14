Glynn County’s regular trunk-r-treat event is canceled this year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Glynn County Police Department has stepped up with an alternative.
Families can line up in their cars at GCPD headquarters for candy and a child car seat check from local law enforcement agencies, according to the police department.
Officers with the GCPD, Brunswick Police Department and Georgia State Patrol will be helping out at the event, along with personnel from the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, sheriff’s office, animal control, fire department and E911 Center.
Dubbed “Drive- thru Treat and Check Your Seat,” the drive-thru event is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. GCPD’s headquarters is at 157 Carl Alexander Way, off Golden Isles Parkway north of I-95.
For more information, contact the county at 912-554-7111.
The Centers for Disease Control offered some guidance Tuesday for anyone who wants to enjoy a more traditional Halloween.
Even outdoors, the CDC asks everyone to follow basic health guidelines: stay 6 feet away from others, wash hands regularly, wear a cloth face mask and stay home if you feel sick.
Cloth masks can be part of a costume, but any old costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask, according to the health agency.
Trick-or-treating can be made safer by avoiding direct contact with other trick-or-treaters, handing out treats outdoors or setting up a station with individually bagged treats, washing hands before handling treats and wearing an appropriate mask.
Hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is better than nothing, the CDC says, but hands should still be washed when returning home.
These recommendations extend to other events, like pumpkin carvings, corn mazes, haunted houses, haunted forests and costume parties.
The health departments in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties continue to offer free COVID-19 tests by appointment.
As of Tuesday, 3,572 Glynn County residents had contracted the disease since March and 98 residents have died.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.