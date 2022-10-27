Local manufacturers have been recognized at the inaugural Industry Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Golden Isles Development Authority.

The first annual event held at Silver Bluff Brewing featured industry leaders operating in the Golden Isles, with representatives from city and county governments and the business community in attendance.

