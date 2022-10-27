Local manufacturers have been recognized at the inaugural Industry Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The first annual event held at Silver Bluff Brewing featured industry leaders operating in the Golden Isles, with representatives from city and county governments and the business community in attendance.
The event commemorated the history of industry in Glynn County from the early 20th century when Brunswick was a hub for shipbuilding and the Navy blimp base Glynco was established, to the industrial employers currently operating in the Golden Isles.
The award for the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year is Haven Manufacturing. The Innovation Excellence Award was given to MAP International. And the 2022 Dave Smith Award was presented to Jack Hartman for his service to the Golden Isles Development Authority.
“Manufacturers diversify the local economy, build community wealth, and create good jobs for people with a wide range of skills. They are essential engines to our local economy, and we appreciate them for choosing the Golden Isles as the location to invest and grow in their respective businesses,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal.
Their importance cannot be underscored. Local manufacturers employ an estimated 1,875 people, and have had an impact of more $49 million in total sales/output during the past year.
"Our manufacturing firms vary in the products and customers they serve; from equipment for national defense contractors, craft beverages to organic skincare products, great things continue to be created in the Golden Isles,” said Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority.
Some of the greatest ad valorem tax paying entities in Glynn County are the industrial facilities. Since manufacturing is a capital-intensive activity, industrial property generally represents more value to the tax digest than other uses. Industrial acreage accounted for only 2.4% of the total acreage in Glynn County but accounted for 11.7% of the total digest value.
Moore said technology has changed the modern manufacturing landscape, and "our roots run deep in the innovation and grit essential in building today’s world-class products.”
"It is important to recognize the companies operating in our industrial sector for the positive impacts they create in our local economy, and it was a privilege to have them join us for the recognition they deserve,” Moore said.