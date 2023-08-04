The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia hosted an animal food giveaway on Thursday for rescue groups and pet owners in need.
The Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia delivered the food, donated by PetSmart Charities, in a semi-truck at 8 a.m. to the humane society.
As rescue groups and community members arrived, volunteers began loading food into vehicles and trailers.
There were 140 bags available to community members. Each was limited to two food bags while supplies lasted.
“There are so many families struggling right now to feed their own animals, and we’re actually seeing a huge influx of surrender requests to this humane society. I think just having this donated food and being able to help them feed their own pets for a little while, it’s tremendous. It’s a big help to them, even just two bags,” said Staci White, spokesperson for the local humane society.
Volunteer coordinator Sher Pollard said there were about 29 volunteers throughout the event.
When Lilly Simeoni, a transporter for the South Georgia Equine Rescue Inc., arrived, volunteers began lugging one bag at a time into a small black trailer. The donation totaled 30 bags of dog food and 10 bags of cat food.
Simeoni said the donated food will allow them to use their funds for other needs, like veterinary care.
Robin Terry with Castaways Pet Rescue loaded the bags into the back of her truck and said feeding their dogs and cats is an endless battle.
“There’s not enough funds coming in, like sometimes we can barely even cover spay and neuter and vaccines. There’s just not enough donations,” Terry said.
Pet owners flowed in the parking lot next, after the rescue groups.
“Often, they (pet owners) have to choose between feeding their pets and feeding their family, and this helps bridge that gap. Give them the food that they need so their pets can stay at home with them instead of being surrendered,” Pollard said.
Jasmine Smith said feeding her four dogs costs a lot of money.
“I’m very grateful for them helping me with the dog food,” Smith said.
Others felt the same. “It’s helping out a lot. … People can’t really afford dog food,” McKenzee Day said about feeding her two pit bulls.
Many foster pet families collected donations as well.
Carissa Scott’s family fosters about two dogs at a time. With eight dogs of their own, she said the food will go to their foster dogs and aid their mom’s dog food expenses.
While some loaded, other volunteers walked and played with the dogs at the shelter.
The afternoon heat made the work of the volunteers harder. Resting in the shade, volunteer John Pearson, noting the food bags weigh about 30 pounds, said the humidity and sun make it a workout.
“We had an awesome group of volunteers. That gave us lots of muscle power and helped with organizing the loading of vehicles,” Pollard said.
White said any bags left over from the event will be added to their food bank. She said residents in need are welcome to sign up at the front desk at the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
She said those signed up can collect food once a month for pets that are spayed or neutered, which the humane society offers at a low cost.