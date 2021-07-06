Blood supply shortages reported by the American Red Cross have had little effect on the hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys.
The Red Cross said before the July Fourth holiday that some hospitals were postponing nonessential surgeries due to blood supply shortages.
It has not been an issue at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospitals in Glynn or Camden counties.
“Fortunately, expanded donor recruitment efforts by the American Red Cross have increased blood supply inventories, and we have not experienced a need to cancel or delay any surgeries at our Brunswick or Camden campus hospitals,” said Brendon Winstead, director of laboratory services for the health system.
What blood issues the hospitals have encountered should be resolved soon enough.
“The Brunswick Campus laboratory blood bank is maintaining blood inventory supply at or close to par level for all blood types and is hopeful to reach full inventory by the end of the week,” Winstead said Thursday.
Hospitals in other areas of the nation have not been so lucky in what the Red Cross is calling a “severe blood shortage.” Some branches of the organization are offering incentives to donors, including free Red Cross hats and gift cards.
The Rhode Island Blood Center, the supplier of blood for hospitals in Connecticut, sounded the alarm at the end of June when need shrunk its inventory to only a three-day supply.
Explanations given for the shortage revolve mostly around COVID-19. Schools and businesses were not sponsoring blood drives during the pandemic, and ones that were scheduled drew low responses, mostly due to fear by potential donors of contracting the virus.
It wasn’t a problem as long as hospitals, including the facilities in Brunswick and St. Marys, were deferring elective surgeries.
Hospitals began rescheduling elective surgeries when the number of COVID-19 cases began dropping, and it’s putting a strain on available blood supplies.
More trauma care cases also are showing up in hospital emergency rooms with the increased activity of people following the drop in COVID-19 cases.
Summer months normally tend to be busier times for hospitals. More travelers and vacationers usually lead to more incidents and accidents requiring blood.
The Red Cross is urging donors, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure adequate stock.
Blood centers in Georgia and the Carolinas announced in early June they were in critical need of blood.
The Red Cross said in most cases individuals 18 years of age and older who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can give blood. Without elaborating, it said knowing the manufacturer of the vaccine received is important in determining eligibility.