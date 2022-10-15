When a passerby came across a terrified white horse walking alone in a Florida forest, Darlene DeMayo’s phone rang in Brunswick.
It’s not the first time — and it certainly won’t be the last. DeMayo is one of the few in the region who can offer sanctuary for horses and other farm animals that find themselves in dire straits.
“Someone found Bo, this beautiful white horse, just walking alone in Florida. He was covered in tumors, melanomas. I guess his people just figured he was going to die anyway and just pushed him out,” she said.
“I can’t imagine how scared he must have been to be alone in the woods. They need their herd to feel safe. It’s just really terrible.”
It’s stories like Bo’s that moved DeMayo and her husband to open New Paths Horse Sanctuary, located off U.S. 82 in Glynn County. The couple purchased acreage on the outskirts of Brunswick in 2016 and set about becoming an official 501c3, a goal that they’ve now realized.
It started simple enough. The DeMayos purchased two horses in an effort to help Darlene heal following hip replacement surgery. But after discovering that their horses were unrideable, they found few options for the animals’ futures.
“You can’t give them back and you can’t sell them. Who would buy an unrideable horse? So I just started to go visit them and as I did all of these other horses started coming up to me ... many had owners who were too old to come anymore, so I became their person,” she said.
Her husband suggested purchasing land to keep their horses on, which they did. But slowly, they found more and more horses that needed homes. New Paths welcomed them with open arms.
Soon it extended to other animals — goats, donkeys, mini horses. All are welcome there.
Most recently, the DeMayos welcomed eight more full-sized horses. Of course, the more they shelter, the more the nonprofit struggles.
With ever-rising feed and gas costs, New Paths is teetering on the brink.
“We are going on our fourth year and we had a sudden influx of horses. We went from eight full-sized horses, then added another 10. Some of them even came in twos,” she said. “What do you do? You hate to say no ... their options are so limited. For many, it’s either here or the meat market. So we don’t want to tell people not to call us. But also we don’t want our ship to sink.”
DeMayo attributes the surge to several factors. For one, more people are hearing about their sanctuary, and two, higher costs of care have left many owners in a bind.
“When gas prices went up, hay prices went up. We went from $1,800 to $2,200 now for a truckload. We go through a truckload every three weeks. And it’s going to get worse in the winter because you have to feed them twice a day,” she said.
Even facing insurmountable odds, DeMayo has hope to match her compassion. She has faith that as more people in the community learn about their facility, more will want to get involved.
The sanctuary is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All are welcome to come enjoy the sanctuary free of charge. They also welcome all who want to give back as volunteers.
The animals, she adds, enjoy visits.
“They love it, especially the donkeys. We have 17 full sized horses, nine donkeys, a mini donkey who thinks he’s a horse, and three mini horses,” she said. “And five goats.”
While guests cannot ride the horses, visitors are welcome to pet and spend time with them while embracing the outdoors. That alone, DeMayo notes, can serve as therapy in today’s modern, overstimulated culture.
“They really are like therapy animals. You see it when people visit ... they become so relaxed. They’re able to take a breath and find a moment of peace. It’s an escape from the world we find ourselves in every day,” she said.