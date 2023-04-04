Partners in a group that investigates and prosecutes child abuse and cares for victims gathered at a symbolic double row of silver-and-white pinwheels Monday to open a month-long series of awareness and education programs.
Representatives of a “multi-disciplinary team” gathered behind a row of letters at the Bishop Gate at the College of Coastal Georgia that spelled out “No Excuse for Child Abuse.” The Glynn County Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, Safe Harbor Street Beats and the Children’s Advocacy Center comprise the team.
Andrea Belton, program director of the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, said April is dedicated to preventing child abuse and the pinwheels have long been the symbol of prevention.
The team saw more than 409 children in 2022 as a result of allegations of abuse, and more than half of those were investigated as possible child molestation, Belton said.
Those cases include children who are victims of physical abuse or who are witnesses to abuse or other violent crimes, she said.
As part of the month, the team will do an Erin’s Law Darkness-to-Light presentation to ninth graders this month. The law is named for Erin Merryn, a child abuse survivor who advocated for a decade for the adoption of child abuse measures around the country.
Also on April 29 runners will participate in the 11th annual Doreen Myers 5-kilometer race and one mile fun run early in the morning of the Crawfish Festival in Woodbine.
Myers, who was killed in a crash in February 2011, was a respected child abuse investigator, law enforcement veteran and an expect in child abuse and other crimes against children. She was en route to Baxley to teach a class to law enforcement officers when her car was struck head-on on Georgia 32 between Patterson and Bristol in Pierce County. The driver of the other vehicle was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
Proceeds from the run will benefit Safe Harbor Children Advocacy Centers and support the identification, investigation and prosecution of abusers, the treatment of victims and the prevention of child abuse.
For more information or to register search for Doreen Myers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run - Woodbine Crawfish Festival on runsignup.com.