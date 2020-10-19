The Brunswick-Glynn County Library plans to spend this week celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library was established in 1972 and has raised thousands of dollars for the library. More than 200 members contribute annually to the group, and around 30 volunteer to support fundraising efforts that include two annual book sales and the used book store in the Brunswick library.
“The Brunswick Friends work together to create a friendly atmosphere in the store and while volunteering,” said Mila Bouts, president of the group. “We feel so privileged to contribute to our library and community in this way.”
The Glynn County Commission made an official proclamation last week declaring Oct. 18-24 to be Friends of the Libraries Week.
National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with nearly 4,000 members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters.
Bouts said the local group hopes to use Friends of the Library Week as an opportunity to increase membership.
“Now would be a good time to join,” she said. “Our book sale is coming up at the end of January … and the membership gets you into the preview night.”
The winter book sale is planned for Jan. 27-30, 2021.
The Friends of the Library’s bookstore, book sale and volunteer efforts all directly support the local library.
“Everything we make, our little bookstore here, the money goes directly to library materials,” Bouts said.
She said the group has received tremendous support from the community, through a steady stream of donations, as well as bookstore and sale patrons.
The bookstore, located by the library’s back entrance, is the primary form of fundraising for the library throughout the year. The store is open year-round and is stocked completely from donations.
The group takes donations throughout the year to stock the store and for the two annual book sales. The stock includes books for all ages and most genres, including fiction, non-fiction, music, movies, audiobooks, how-to books, religion, politics, cookbooks, young adult and children.
Most hardbacks cost $2, and most paperbacks cost $1 in the store.
The store is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Members who sign up this week will receive a free book and button.
Those who are interested can call 912-279-3740 or sign up online at www.friendsbwk.org.