The Exchange Club of Brunswick’s Tuesday luncheon was the most recent stop on a tour of local clubs and civic groups in Glynn County for government officials hoping to air the details of the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021.
The city of Brunswick, Glynn County, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority want to impose a three-year 1 percent sales tax to collect $68.5 million for infrastructure upgrades and capital projects and expenses.
Per state law, the voters have the final say in a SPLOST referendum, which will be on the ballot in a March 16 special election. Early voting begins on Feb. 22, and the deadline to register to vote is Feb. 15.
For more information on polling locations and registering, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060, or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
State law prohibits government agencies from spending money on the promotion of the sales tax in any format. Officials can, however, describe and explain projects so long as no opinion —positive or negative — is expressed.
Pitching the sales tax to the Exchange Club was Mike Maloy, vice president of McGinty-Gordon & Associates Insurance on St. Simons Island, who is also involved with the political action committee One Glynn.
Maloy said the PAC is a creation of multiple businesses aligned with the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and is dedicated to getting SPLOST passed. One of the major selling points of a SPLOST is everyone pays a sales tax, he said, not just property owners.
“This is our community,” he said. “We’ve all invested a lot into it, and we can either pay our taxes through ad valorem for these programs or the visitors can help pay for that,” Maloy said. “When we think about visitors, ... (they’re) not only tourists but people who use our hospital, our court system. They’re people who shop at Sam’s (Club) and our community.”
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the JWSC, provided the club with background information on each of the 46 projects on the SPLOST 2021 projects list.
Glynn County will get the lion’s share of the proceeds from the $68.5 million tax, around $35.3 million. The city is slated to get $13.2 million with the JWSC’s take being $15 million.
The Jekyll Island Authority will also receive some money from the tax — $2.5 million in total — but had no representative at the lunchtime gathering. Its take would be split between repairing and upgrading the Clam Creek Pier and bike paths.
Neal spent most of his time on the high-dollar projects: a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island Road and Frederica Road estimated at $6 million, a $5 million roundabout at Canal Road and Glynco Parkway, advance planning on the widening of Glynco Parkway to four lanes which is expected to cost $2 million and a $2.5 million project to get some of Glynn County’s abundance of industrial park space up to spec.
The county’s list also includes an overhaul of the old Coast Guard station beach access and parking lot into a proper park, which Neal said was one of the more controversial items. It’s expected to cost $4.9 million. The county is contributing $2.5 million via SPLOST to the project.
The city’s projects are more low-key, Harvey said. Rather than doing a lot of projects, the city is focusing on a few likely to have the most impact, he said.
The single largest category is drainage, he said, to which the city will spend $4.25 million if the SPLOST referendum passes. That’s followed by $3.54 million on repaving streets, $1.1 million on a new ladder truck for the Brunswick Fire Department, $750,000 on renovations to the R. Lawrence Youth Center, $600,000 on new vehicles and equipment for the city’s Public Works Department, $450,000 on new trails and sidewalks within the city and connecting them to larger walking and biking networks and $300,000 renovations to the Ritz Theatre, among several others.
Burroughs gave a quick rundown of the JWSC’s intentions, which includes repairing and rehabilitating several miles of sewer pipes, upgrades to the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, replacing old transite water lines and expanding water and sewer service in Arco, the area north of Community Road and at Exit 42 on I-95.
Find this story on thebrunswicknews.com to read the full project list.
The three government officials also fielded questions from club members.
One asked for more details on the Ritz Theatre project, to which Harvey responded that the city plans to renovate the second and third floors into five or six apartments and hire a management agency to rent them out.
Exchange Club member Jim Royal wanted to know on which industrial park the county would be spending $2.5 million. Neal said the money would either go to the Tradewinds park between Golden Isles Parkway and I-95 or the industrial area at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
Making the land development-ready is essential when trying to attract big employers to Glynn County, Neal explained.