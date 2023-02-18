He’s not trying to be a hero, but somehow Bubba Womack keeps finding himself in the right place at the right time to catch alleged criminals.

It happened again on Thursday when the 59-year-old Womack, a former U.S. National Bobsled Team member, was at the gym he keeps at his father’s old house in Brunswick. Womack said he heard something in the backyard that afternoon that piqued his attention.

