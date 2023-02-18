He’s not trying to be a hero, but somehow Bubba Womack keeps finding himself in the right place at the right time to catch alleged criminals.
It happened again on Thursday when the 59-year-old Womack, a former U.S. National Bobsled Team member, was at the gym he keeps at his father’s old house in Brunswick. Womack said he heard something in the backyard that afternoon that piqued his attention.
“I heard a bunch of commotion and I heard him coming through the bushes,” Womack said Friday. “Wide open too.”
The man who came through the bushes was Joshua Thomas of Hortense.
Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies had been chasing Thomas through the city after he allegedly stole a red and silver Chevrolet Silverado in Brantley County. Thomas was in Brantley County jail Friday awaiting charges related to the alleged theft and subsequent pursuit.
It was previously reported based on provided information that the truck was a Ford.
Thomas had allegedly been driving at speeds faster than 100 mph as he zig-zagged through the streets of downtown Brunswick and eventually stopped in a vacant lot on R Street between Norwich and Wolfe streets, a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office report said.
“I pulled up onto the lot and as I was approaching the truck, I could hear the yelling of profanity just on the other side of the fence that runs along the backside of the vacant lot,” the report prepared by Deputy D. Terry said.
He didn’t say in the report who the profanity was coming from, but by the time he got into the yard on the other side of the fence, “I observed Bubba Womack holding a white male on the ground,” the report said.
Womack confirmed he pulled Thomas to the ground and held him until deputies arrived. He said the laceration noted in the report on Thomas’ head may have come from when Thomas was climbing the fence or when he attempted to hide under a truck.
Womack operates a wrecker and tow-truck service.
Womack is no stranger to aiding police or his fellow Brunswick residents. In December 2004, The News reported that Womack, then 40, ran down another man who had allegedly stolen an elderly man’s wallet at a Dollar General store on U.S. 17.
“I didn’t know exactly what was going on, but I knew he’d done something wrong,” Womack told The News at the time. “You don’t target old people.”
He also said he would do the same thing again if he was ever faced with the opportunity and has had a few opportunities since.
Womack once called the police and intervened when he saw two juveniles pushing a shopping cart full of expensive football equipment down the street that he suspected had come from Risley Middle School when the school was at the corner of Albany and T streets. He helped police retrieve the stolen items.
In 2007, he helped return a large sum of cash he found in a purse that was sitting in the middle of Norwich Street. The purse belonged to a woman who was going to deposit the Sunday collection from Maranantha Baptist Church. Her son had unknowingly left the purse on the back of the car when they left church that morning and it had fallen into the middle of the street.
“Now, if I had found it 20 years ago, I might have kept it,” Womack joked at the time in an interview with The News. “But even though I was broke at the time, I just couldn’t do it.”
His actions that day in 2007 were not surprising to then Brunswick Police Chief Edna Johnson and her administrative assistant, Betty McGregor.
“Bubba has helped us catch a lot of crooks in the past,” McGregor said at the time.
He was even recognized by the Brunswick City Commission after the returning the purse for his honesty and for his efforts in helping the community and law enforcement.
“I don’t know what it is,” Womack said Friday. “I’m always in the right place at the right time, I guess. I’m 59, too old to be doing that.”