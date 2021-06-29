There’s a reason dogs are called “man’s best friend.” Kurt Batterson understands it well.
He adopted his dog, Arista, from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia during an incredibly difficult period in his life and she helped carry him through the darkness.
“My fiancé, who was definitely the love of my life, had just passed away suddenly. I was devastated. It really altered me and I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” he said.
“But I went and got Arista from the shelter about a month after she passed. When I went in, all these dogs were jumping and barking … but Arista was just sitting there in her cage, quiet. I knew that she was the one for me.”
Since then, Batterson and Arista have built an unbreakable bond.
“She really is just the sweetest dog,” Kurt gushed.
But last Thursday, tragedy struck yet again. The server, who has been a fixture at Bennie’s Red Barn for a decade, was taking a nap on a couch in his carport. His sister, Bonnie, was also at his Brunswick home at the time. She was later able to help him piece the lightning-like events together.
“The backyard is fenced but the front is not. Since I got Arista, she’s always instinctively known not to go in the road. But we have these little girls who live across the street and they love her, so when they see her, they call her over to pet her,” he said.
“So she went over there and she was coming back across the road when this guy comes speeding through and hit her.”
Bonnie heard Arista yelp in pain and sprang into action. That was especially critical considering she’s a trained veterinary technician.
“She worked in a vet’s office in Atlanta before coming back here,” Kurt said.
Bonnie woke up her brother and rushed to Arista, who tried to stand but collapsed. Kurt was flooded with panic as he assessed the seriousness of her wounds. While her head and torso seemed OK, her lower body sustained devastating fractures. She was also bleeding extensively.
Kurt and Bonnie knew time was of the essence and frantically tried to find an open veterinary office in town. But with the only pet emergency clinic permanently shuttered, that meant rushing to Jacksonville.
“We made a tourniquet and headed to Jacksonville. We called them so they knew we were coming … right when we got there, they met us outside with a gurney,” he said.
After he handed his beloved dog over to the pet ER, Kurt himself collapsed.
“I just balled and balled. I was covered in blood. I was just so surreal,” he said. “I mean, when you get a dog you know that you’re going to lose them when they get old … but you put that in the back of your mind. I never thought about something like this happening.”
When Kurt and Bonnie spoke to the doctor, they were told they’d saved her life by mere minutes.
“The vet said another 10 minutes and she would have bled out,” Kurt said. “On the way down, she wanted to go to sleep, but I wouldn’t let her. My sister was looking over and I knew she was looking to see if Arista was still alive.”
After a few days in Jacksonville, Kurt found himself facing another major obstacle — paying for her care. The bill was, of course, a substantial one and the recommended surgery proposed by the ER would have put the total in the $8,000 to $10,000 range. Both Kurt and Bonnie emptied their bank accounts to cover what they could.
“We gave them everything we had … but there was just no way I was going to be able to come up with that,” he said.
They started looking for local veterinarians who might be able to help. Kurt found it when he called Seaside Veterinary Hospital on St. Simons Island.
“They were the very last one I called … everyone else turned us down or couldn’t handle her. But they didn’t hesitate. Dr. (Katie) Taylor there just said, ‘get her enough pain meds to get her to me,” he said. “They have been so wonderful to us. I tried to ask about money, but Dr. Taylor didn’t even want to hear about it … she said, ‘we’ll figure it out.’ Her only focus was getting Arista better.”
So they loaded Arista up and brought her home. Of course, the dog still has a long road of healing ahead of her. But Kurt and Bonnie are holding out hope. That has been buoyed by the outpouring of love and support they’ve received from friends, neighbors and complete strangers.
“We started a Go Fund Me fundraiser and the money is building up. I am just overwhelmed. I saw one of my regulars from the restaurant and was telling her about Arista,” he said. “Later, I get an update on my phone that she donated $250. I just couldn’t believe it.”
No Kill Glynn County has helped put out the call too. Volunteers Caroline Blackshear and Chandra Kendall both shared the fundraiser on their social media channels. Kendall was actually a high school friend of Kurt’s late fiancé and he says she’s been a godsend through the ordeal.
“We text back and forth about Arista. Chandra has been amazing,” he said.
Arista will need to continue her treatment for the foreseeable future. But Kurt is committed to being there for her, the same way she was there for him.
“She has a fractured pelvis, which they think can heal on its own if she can stay still. I think they’re really most worried about the wounds which they haven’t closed so they can keep them clean. They’re concerned about an infection. So we’re just praying a lot,” he said.
“She’s a strong girl. She just wants to be back home doing what she’s always done and doesn’t understand why she can’t.”
From Seaside Veterinary Hospital to the generous donations from individuals in the community, Kurt remains in awe of the kindness he and his little dog have received.
“It has helped me tremendously. I am just blown away,” he said. “I had no idea that people care that much … but they do.”