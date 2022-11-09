Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, organizers of the Blue Jean have decided to postpone the event, which benefits the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. The new date will be Jan. 13. The venue, Forbes Farm, will remain the same. 

All purchased tickets and sponsorships will transfer. 

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …