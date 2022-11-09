Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, organizers of the Blue Jean have decided to postpone the event, which benefits the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. The new date will be Jan. 13. The venue, Forbes Farm, will remain the same.
All purchased tickets and sponsorships will transfer.
The soiree, originally planned for Friday, was planned to be indoor-outdoor. The projected high winds and projected rain made that an impossibility. For details, visit hsscg.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities' Cinema Gourmet has also been rescheduled. Planned for Thursday, the screening of "M*A*S*H" and meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Tickets will will transfer.
The inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ, a Georgia Barbecue Association-sanctioned event, has been postponed to February, according to the city’s Downtown Development Authority. Tickets and team fees will be honored.
Check back frequently for further postponements and cancelations and keep an eye on The Brunswick News for coverage of the storm and its impacts.