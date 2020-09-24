Local election workers attend workshop

Glynn County elections workers say they won’t disappoint voters in the Nov. 3 general election thanks to a state elections training workshop hosted at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
“I think we’re really good already,” said Christina Redden, assistant elections and registration supervisor. “We feel so ahead of the game.”
Dominion Voting, the state’s voting machine provider, set up in a conference room in the library earlier this month to offer training sessions for elections workers in the region on preparing the voting system’s back-end software.
The Glynn County Board of Elections ran into no shortage of kinks to work out in the June primary elections, the first nationwide trial for the new voting machines. None was debilitating and few Glynn County voters were inconvenienced, elections staff said at the time.
The same could not be said for larger metropolitan counties like Fulton, where voters experienced hours-long wait times at polling places on election night.
Rather than assuming their luck will hold through the general election, Redden said local poll workers, election specialists and volunteers took online courses and this week are taking advantage of the training courses in their own backyard.
It’s another example of recognition by state elections officials that the Glynn County Board of Elections runs a tight ship, Redden said, after the Secretary of State’s office held a trial run of a new election auditing method in the Golden Isles last month.
She also encourages voters to prepare as far in advance as possible for the November election. The deadline to register and be able to vote in the election is Oct. 5.
County residents can register in a variety of locations, including the local board of elections at 1815 Gloucester St. and the Brunswick-Glynn County Library at 208 Gloucester St., both in downtown Brunswick.
Early voting begins Oct. 12 in Glynn County.
For information, registration information or to request an absentee ballot, contact the board at 554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.