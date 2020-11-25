Local elected officials join call for mail-in ballot reform

Four Georgia state senators — including outgoing Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak — joined a chorus of voices urging state leaders to convene a special session for the General Assembly and to make some kind of reform in the registration and absentee voting systems in advance of the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs.
Ligon signed onto a statement Wednesday, along with three others, calling for “certain measures to be taken to secure the legal vote of our citizens in the 2020 general election.” Ligon did not run for re-election this year and will be replaced by Sheila McNeill, also a Republican, in January.
Ligon, along with Sens. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Burt Jones, R-Jackson, also cited comments made by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week supporting an audit of all registered voters’ signatures and an identification requirement for absentee voting. Building on that, the senators believe the state should require a notary or photo ID requirement for mail-in votes.
“Yet, some things that must be addressed can only be done so by the reconvening of the entire legislative body,” the statement reads, to give the legislature a chance to address “structural issues with our voting system before the January runoff” and “allow for changes to existing law to ensure that we never again miss the counting of thousands of ballots in any Georgia County as we all witnessed last week.”
The missing ballot comment does not directly reference a specific event, but the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reported after an audit of the Nov. 3 general election that over 5,000 ballots in four counties had not been processed. The audit uncovered no issues in Glynn County, according to local election workers.
Wednesday’s statement from the senators follows public comments last week from outgoing state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island. Jones was defeated during the party primaries by fellow Republican Buddy DeLoach, who will take over for Jones in January.
Jones believes the audit and any recounts are a waste of time as election workers cannot re-verify signatures on absentee-by-mail ballots due to voter confidentiality requirements.
Once registered, to submit an absentee ballot a voter needs to provide accurate residency information and a signature that matches one on file at their local elections office. Mail-in ballots can be rejected if residency information provided is inaccurate and the voter does not correct their ballot in the allotted time, but three election workers must agree a signature does not match before it can be rejected for that reason.
Election officials say that information, including the signature, is separated from mail-in ballots early in the counting process to ensure voters’ privacy. Jones believes this process opens the door to voter fraud because absentee ballot signatures can’t be re-verified once they are accepted by local election workers.
“They’re just recounting the same illegal ballots,” Jones said.
He said the state legislature should pass a law blocking the certification of the election results, which occurred last Friday, “until Georgia audits in-person and absentee mail-in ballots against the voter registration signature."
That would require a new election, he said, because Georgia separates mail-in ballot signatures from the ballot itself.
How likely it is the state government will convene a special session is unclear.
In a statement earlier this month, Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and state House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, made it clear they would not support any such efforts.
“Any changes to Georgia’s election laws made in a special session will not have any impact on an ongoing election and would only result in endless litigation,” the statement reads. “We share the same concerns many Georgians have about the integrity of our elections. Therefore, we will follow the coming audit and recount closely, and will work together to keep Georgia’s elections safe, accessible and fair.”
The statement from Sen. Ligon also said the legislature needs to address “directives from the Secretary of State and the State Election Board that attempt to replace the conditions of Georgia law.”
Jones made a similar claim, saying a consent decree between the Secretary of State’s office and multiple Democratic organizations effectively changed state law in regards to absentee ballots.
The order settled a lawsuit over signature verification, according to court documents. By agreeing, the Secretary of State’s office committed to making multiple attempts to contact anyone who’s mail-in ballot had been rejected and giving them ample time to correct any errors.
In a press conference earlier this month, state voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sterling said anyclaims the order changed state law were outright wrong.