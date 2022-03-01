A state official is urging Georgia businesses to cease all commerce with Russia, and a St. Simons Island resident is asking the community to join him in praying for peace at an island church.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on Georgia registered companies and investors to stop business with Russia in solidarity with Ukraine. Randy Siegel, artist, author and part-time St. Simons resident, is asking residents of the Isles to join him in self-directed prayer 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Episcopal Church, 2906 Demere Rd., St. Simons Island.
The pleas come as Russian planes, tanks and troops continue to attack cities in Ukraine.
Raffensperger said businesses and investors will be helping to support Ukraine’s efforts to remain a free and independent nation by cutting ties with Russia.
“Putin has made clear his designs to roll back the progress of democracy and freedom in the world, and the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of his violent revisionism,” he said.
Businesses in Georgia register with the Secretary of State and the office’s Securities Division oversees firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice in Georgia.
“I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny,” Raffensperger said.
To Siegel, images of the assualt’s impact on Ukrainians are moving.
“The images are heart breaking: wives kissing their husbands goodbye as the men trudge off to a war they cannot win, families huddled in underground subway stations seeking safety, and seemingly endless lines of refugees fleeing their beloved homeland with no more than a suitcase,” he said.
“My heart breaks not only for the terrified Ukrainians but also for the Russian soldiers. Given different circumstances, these men and women might join those marching for peace in the streets of Russia.”
Siegel is a member of Christ Church Frederica and is active in the church in Spiritual Formation.
“We watch in horror, but we are not powerless,” he said.
His request is that prayers Wednesday be for the people of Ukraine and Russia.
“It is not a prayer service,” he said. “The church will simply be open for self-directed prayer.
“Come for five minutes or the hour. Together, let’s harness the power of prayer for peace in the world.”