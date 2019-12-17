A social media voting campaign in mid January will help determine if Brunswick is named the city featured on the TV show Small Business Revolution.
But there are ways to show the TV producers the strong support in the region and state for Brunswick, one of 10 cities considered for the program, to be among the five finalists.
Donna Davis, a local businesswoman and Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce board member, is encouraging people to go to the social media link for the TV show and share a positive comment about the city of Brunswick. Go to https://www.facebook.com/smallbizrev/posts/2647461941964086 to post a comment.
“They’re trying to sell their show,” Davis said.
Davis said the show’s producers were in town last week, and they met with 36 different businesses to learn about their history, challenges and social media presence.
“They really like us,” Davis said of the producers.
The show, in its fifth season, highlights small towns and businesses that have struggled and deserve help and money to support small businesses. If selected, the city will be featured in an eight-episode documentary and earn a $500,000 award for brick and mortar work and in-kind marketing for individual businesses in the community.
Local supporters believe Brunswick is poised to see a resurgence in the downtown district and the TV show can help. Davis said she is assuming Brunswick will make the cut and be one of the five finalists. Then there will be a short, frenzied, nationwide social media campaign on Jan. 15 to determine the winner.
Davis believes it will take one million votes. People will be allowed to vote three different ways each day using separate email and text message accounts.
Davis said a live reveal party will be organized once an exact time and date is set at the end of January for the announcement of the winner.
“This is great for our city and county to really together,” Davis said.