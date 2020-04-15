Defensive actions by state and local governments to the COVID-19 outbreak could end up costing the local economy millions, but community leaders are on it. They’re taking the temperature of the Isles and planning ahead.
The Glynn County Commission voted in March to impose emergency measures to combat the disease’s spread, including a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, closing the beaches on St. Simons and Sea islands
It’s had a big impact on public health, with local medical facilities gearing up and devoting much time and resources to preparing and responding to the outbreak.
Many businesses are being forced to reduce services or close down entirely and are experiencing economic repercussions.
The tourism industry is among those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We anticipate pretty significant losses in the lodging tourism revenue, and just lodging in general,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The CVB measures the health of the tourism and lodging industry through hotel and motel bookings and the bed tax, a 5 percent local tax on room rentals that Glynn County splits with the tourism bureau.
“We were coming off an all-time record year, even with the loss of almost 20 percent of business in September during Hurricane Dorian,” McQuade said. “We were pacing on to have (another) all-time record year, and now the opposite is taking place.”
Much of March is gone and McQuade said April is shaping up to be a wash as well for the tourism industry. April is historically the industry’s third highest grossing month, but it’s on the verge of losing 90 percent of that revenue.
“That’s especially painful,” McQuade said. “We are not anticipating that May will come back to what was on the books. We’ve seen a lot of drop-off on our reservation track.”
While better than April, May will reflect a 70 percent loss, the CVB predicts.
Overall, the loss of visitors represents as much as $163 million that won’t be spent at local restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores and retail shops, McQuade estimated.
Reduced bed tax collections means CVB’s budget is going to be upwards of $1 million lighter.
“We’re really not an exception to feeling the pain here. The good news is, we were doing very well this year, but we’ve had to cut back significantly,” McQuade said. “It’s causing us to look at our costs and pull back our budget.”
Early on, the bureau cut back on staff and other expenses to lower its overhead.
“The silver lining in this, I guess I would say, is June and July and August and some of September,” he said. “Our forward-looking months are holding their occupancy.”
Everyone is holding their breath to see what happens when gathering and business restrictions are lifted, he said.
Travel is typically not a priority expense for people, but McQuade thinks Glynn County can take advantage of regional travel from relatively close markets like Atlanta.
“We’re positioned well to come out of this,” McQuade said. “It’s a challenging road ahead of us, but there’s some bright spots ahead of us to know we’re in a good position to come back.”
The CVB isn’t the only agency feeling economic pain.
While it’s too early to say with certainty, Glynn County Manager Alan Ours estimated the local government could see a $2 million dip in annual sales tax collection, not to mention near-certain hits to the bed tax, car tag tax, construction and development fees, court fees and the myriad other revenue sources from which the county generates its $132.6 million budget.
“(Local Option Sales Tax) collection will certainly be impacted this fiscal year,” Ours said. “To what extent we don’t know.”
The county is in the process of budgeting for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
To make sure the county doesn’t face an unexpected shortfall, Ours is working with Skip Mounts and Don Mathews, both with the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia, to start planning for a drop in revenue.
Ours said they are conservatively estimating a 35-percent reduction in sales tax revenue in the first quarter of 2020, a 20 percent reduction in the second and 10 percent reduction in the third.
“I don’t like the term ‘pessimistic,’ so I call it conservative,” Ours said. “… In other words, the downturn is maybe projected a little bit higher than what it could turn out to be.”
If state and local governments begin to lift COVID-19 gathering and business restrictions within the next month, as currently planned, he said the local economy could start recovering in June and be back to pre-coronavirus activity by the final quarter of the year.
What’s true for the 1 percent Local Option Sales Tax is also true for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016. At previous county meetings, Ours said revenue had been high enough that collection could have ended earlier than the September cut-off date.
How the COVID-19 shutdowns will affect SPLOST 2016 projects is unknown.
A few million dollars may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the county’s budget, but Ours said it could have a major impact on programs and services.
Public safety is among the highest priorities for the county, and while the Glynn County Commission will ultimately make the decision, he said law enforcement and emergency services are unlikely to take a reduction in funding.
Otherwise, county government is “well funded,” and “well situated” for an economic downturn due to high reserves, he said.
“During the economic crisis, Glynn County will do everything possible to maintain services,” Ours said. “Our goal is to protect the health and safety of citizens.”
That aside, he has so far not seen any indication of federal and state grants and funding contributions drying up, and said its likely they will offer some form of disaster relief for local governments when all is said and done. As for the actual local impact, he said more accurate projections will be possible when the sales tax revenue for March is reported at the end of the month.
Brunswick City Manager Tanet Myers said the city will undoubtedly see a short-term hit to sales tax income but has not done a deep dive into the issue. The city is well into the annual budgeting process, so officials were already planning to meet this month to discuss its income and how to keep the books in the black.
“It’s been a learning experience. We’re doing our best to make sure we do spend our dollars effectively,” Myers said.