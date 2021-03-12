Elections bills in the Georgia General Assembly have proven divisive, but Glynn County’s delegation to the state legislature is aligned with overhauls to the voting process.
At the forefront are House Bill 531 and Senate Bill 241, the development of which Glynn’s elected officials have played a role.
Both bills crossed over into the other chamber earlier this week and remain under consideration.
If signed into law, SB 241 would tighten restrictions on mail-in ballots. In particular, it would bring an end to no-excuse absentee voting.
Only voters who are 65 or older, will be out of town during an election, suffer from a physical disability, follow a faith in which an election occurs on a religious holiday or must remain on duty at their place of employment for health or safety reasons could receive mail-in ballots.
Among other things, the bill would require voters to provide some form of ID on the absentee ballot, either a driver’s license number, state ID number or one of a few other accepted forms of ID.
HB 531 would make its own changes to the voting process. Among other things, it adds regulations to the use of drop boxes; lays out strict guidelines for adopting new election rules, emergency or otherwise; bans mobile polling places outside a state of emergency; requires ballots to be printed on security paper for verification purposes without revealing the voter’s identity; outlaws mailing absentee ballot applications to voters unless specifically requested; and adds a required Sunday voting day during early voting.
Like SB 71, it also includes a requirement for some form of ID when casting a mail-in ballot.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said HB 531, which crossed over to the Senate earlier this week, was written in response to concerns raised by constituents.
“People are really upset about the way the election was run, mainly in Fulton County and other large metropolitan counties,” Hogan said. “We’re trying to address concerns about voter fraud.
“There’s always voter fraud in any election, there’s no questions about that. It’s about how much there was, and I don’t think we’ve been able to put a finger on that.”
Hogan said he heard allegations about enough fraudulent ballots to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
“We’ve not seen any evidence of that, and as far as the Dominion voter machines, (the election results that were) printed out matched what was in the machines,” Hogan said.
He didn’t put a great deal of stock in widespread voter fraud claims, preferring to support legislation addressing the types of potential fraud typically seen on a small scale, like mismatching signatures on absentee ballots.
“Signatures change as you age, and my signature is nowhere near where it is on my driver’s license,” Hogan said. “I like what we came up with, the using driver’s license numbers on verification.”
He also disagreed with local election officials on the use of drop boxes. Some on the Glynn County Board of Elections said they felt the way drop boxes were handled in the 2020 general election — placed outside early voting locations and the primary elections office — worked well.
HB 531 would require drop boxes to be inside government facilities, which means they could still be placed at early voting locations but not outside, where voters could access them 24/7.
Hogan said it’s a security measure not only to prevent tampering but also to prevent someone from damaging the ballots inside.
He made sure to note that neither bill has been passed into law, and both HB 531 and SB 241 could change along the way.
In the Senate, Sen. Sheilla McNeill, R-Brunswick, is a co-sponsor of SB 241 and Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, supported most of the proposed changes in both houses.
While Democrats in the capital and in Brunswick oppose the bills, seeing them as a means to restrict voting access, DeLoach said Georgia remains one of the states in which it is easiest to vote.
He also addressed the fact that HB 531 would restrict early voting hours on weekends. For larger metro counties, the new rules would mean less time on weekends to vote early, but he said it actually gives voters in more rural areas more time to vote by requiring early voting polls to be open on one Sunday and one Saturday.
He did not see the other requirements as being too stringent.
“If it’s too much trouble to go vote with all those opportunities, then I’m really not very sympathetic,” DeLoach said.
DeLoach said he was not entirely convinced that mass voter fraud had occurred in the state either, saying the changes proposed should be adopted on their merits.
McNeill pointed to a committee headed up by former Sen. William Ligon, whom McNeill succeeded. Ligon told The News in December that he saw enough evidence presented during marathon Senate hearings in the last month of his tenure to believe something untoward happened in the election.
Julie Jordan, chairwoman of the Glynn County Democratic Party and Hogan’s opponent in the last race for the House District 179 seat, could not have disagreed more.
“There’s a lot of just restriction, by design, for no other purpose than to make it harder for Georgians to vote,” Jordan said.
She stands alongside Democratic lawmakers in the capital who opposed the bills and with several Republican state leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. All four have voiced their opposition to the bill as well.
Glynn County’s record turnout among both Republicans and Democrats was only due to no-excuse absentee voting and outdoor drop boxes, which she said allowed voters to cast their ballots comfortably during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The registered electorate of Glynn cast 42,202 ballots in the general election, far exceeding the 2016 record of roughly 34,583. Of the 42,000, 10,301 were by mail, once again overshadowing the previously record-breaking 1,622 mail-in ballots cast in the 2016 general election.
Jordan also worried that seeing the state move backward in voting laws might drive away the boom in economic development the state has enjoyed in recent years.
“(State legislators) not only represent the people who voted for them but our entire community, and it seems a shame when you try to limit voting access rather than expand it,” Jordan said.