An investigation into the shooting death of a 25-year-old Brunswick man Sunday in the Satilla Shores community presents a conflict of interest for the local District Attorney's office, which referred the case to an outside prosecutor for consideration.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson said Thursday the case was turned over to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill in Waycross.
She declined to say what the conflict of interest was.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed at about 1:08 p.m. near Satilla Drive and Holmes Road in the community located off U.S. 17 in southern Glynn County, according to police. Arbery died at the scene, county coroner Marc Neu said.
Glynn County police detectives have released little else about the shooting.
In a statement released Monday, county police said, "We are working closely with the District Attorney's Office, who has assigned a prosecutor to determine if potential charges may be forthcoming."
Johnson said she informed Glynn County police immediately about the conflict of interest that existed for her office regarding the case. Johnson then referred county police to the Ware County District Attorney, she said.
Ware County is in the Waycross Judicial Circuit.
County police said Monday it could be up to two weeks before further information is released or a decision is made on whether to pursue charges against the shooter.
Police have declined to name the shooter.