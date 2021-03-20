City and county governments in the coastal area will benefit from a COVID-19 relief bill to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
Last week, the federal government approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that included more than just a $1,400 check for millions of citizens.
The bill also came with hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, industries struggling due to the pandemic, pension systems and student borrowers, health insurance subsidies, assistance for states expanding Medicaid and funding for state and local governments.
According to documentation from the Georgia Municipal Association provided by the city of Brunswick, Georgia is getting $8.4 billion in total “to mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.”
State government is keeping $4.66 billion. The rest will be distributed to local governments and eligible capital improvement projects.
Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and Brantley counties and the municipalities in each stand to receive $56.3 million.
Glynn County is entitled to $16.5 million and Brunswick, $9.6 million. Camden County will get $10.6 million, while the cities of St. Marys, Kingsland and Woodbine will get $5.9 million, $5.7 million and $430,000, respectively.
McIntosh County will receive $2.8 million from the bill, with $610,000 going to the city of Darien.
Brantley County, county seat Nahunta and the city of Hoboken are slated to receive $3.7 million, $360,000 and $170,000, respectively.
All of the money must be used by the end of 2024 to assist households, small businesses and nonprofits; to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality; to give eligible emergency and essential workers “premium pay;” award grants to eligible employers with essential workers on the payroll; to pay for government services in the amount of lost tax revenue; and to invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said the city has yet to make any decisions on where to spend the money while it waits for guidance from the Georgia Municipal Association.
Glynn County is in a similar boat.
“Guidance is still being worked out with (the U.S. Treasury Department) about how we receive the money and what it can be used for,” said Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs. “This money is to be flexible, but the intended purpose will be similar to the CARES Act. Anything that this money is spent on will have to be related back to the pandemic.”
The county has used its CARES Act funding for extra cleaning of public buildings and public information campaigns reminding citizens of the recommended precautions to prevent spreading the disease and vaccine availability, Downs said.
It will ultimately be up to county commissioners how the new round of funding is used within the limits of the law.
The bill calls for half of the allotment to be delivered in 60 days of passage and the second half to come a year later, she said.