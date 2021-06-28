Graduation season is annually a time of great joy for many, and a local Chick-fil-A location had even more reason to celebrate.
Eleven team members at the Brunswick restaurant earned scholarships from the corporate company that are made available each year to rising college freshmen through seniors.
Sara Black, owner of the Chick-fil-A franchise in Brunswick, made sure this year to get the word out to her eligible team members before the application was due. Winners receive $2,500 to cover the costs of the college.
“I really encouraged our team members to apply for it and helped them in any way I can with their applications, like if they had questions, really guiding them to put their best foot forward,” Black said.
Scholarship recipients at the Brunswick location were mostly graduating high school seniors who had a variety of post-graduation plans that included attending College of Coastal Georgia this fall and moving out of state for college.
Other winners are now college students who work seasonally for Chick-fil-A.
The students said this scholarship award goes a long way in reducing the amount of money they have to pay out of pocket for their college education.
“It’s going to be a huge impact because it’s going to be helping a lot with my savings,” said Aarya Trivedi, who is earning a degree in hospitality at College of Coastal Georgia. “I won’t have to take anything out of my savings.”
He hopes to continue working for Chick-fil-A and eventually become an operator.
Many of the scholarship recipients credited their work and training experiences with the company for helping them find success in school and beyond.
Black said the hiring and training process for Chick-fil-A employees emphasizes having strong people skills and creating positive experiences for all whom staff members come in contact with.
“Showing care for others translates into every aspect of your life and career and future,” she said.
The Brunswick site is always recruiting new team members, she said.
“We’re always looking for new good employees to add,” she said. “But they have to be that top talent. They have to be able to provide that level of care and service that we’re looking for.”
Shaheim Johnson, who graduated in May from Brunswick High and who has worked for Chick-fil-A for three years, said his experience as a team member taught him a lot about how to be successful. And the scholarship will also contribute to the success of his future endeavors.
“It will make a huge difference,” he said. “Every little penny will count, and it’s going to help me out a lot.”