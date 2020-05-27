Local charities have been awarded more than $541,000 in grants by the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will receive a $30,000 grant to support an early childhood literacy program in Brunswick. Casa Glynn will receive $27,500 for direct program expenses.
Coastal Coalition for children received two grants. A $20,000 grant will help support the Grandparent Connection program in Glynn County. Another grant for $52,015 will support the Healthy Families program in Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley counties. The program will soon be expanding into Camden County.
Covenant Care Services will receive $20,000 to support a birthmother caseworker to serve in Glynn, Camden, Charlton and Brantley counties.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits was awarded $75,000 to provide resiliency planning and other support for organizations in Southeast Georgia.
HOPE 1312 Collective, formerly known as Heart Gallery of Georgia, will have $50,000 to support foster care programs. House of Hope received $45,000 for general operational support of girls ages 12 to 18 rescued from sex trafficking.
Safe Harbor Children’s Center received $50,000 to fund state-mandated renovations, increased operating expenses and moving expenses for expanded operations at a rape crisis center in Camden County.
Social Opportunities & Active Recreation, also known as SOAR, was awarded $30,000 to assist the efforts of retired educators and family members in supporting children and adults with disabilities lead full and active lives.
The STAR Foundation in Brunswick is the recipient of a $30,000 grant for general operating expenses. The Remedy Project in Brunswick was awarded $50,000 to support the faith-based addiction counseling and recovery program.
Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center was given $35,000 to fund the second year of the Pathways Collaborative, a program designed to help domestic violence victims.