Justin Henshaw opened his eighth dining establishment last week, even though he has never worked a day in a restaurant.
Based on the amount of business at his new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop on Scranton Connector, there’s no doubt he made a sound business decision.
The carryout window had a steady flow of customers Thursday, with many more choosing to dine inside.
Henshaw Companies includes four Fuse Frozen Co. locations, two Smoothie Kings and two Jimmy John’s.
“I learned a long time ago I was a serial entrepreneur,” he said.
Henshaw said his management team and employees are well trained, and they are empowered to make sound business decisions to help his company continue to grow.
It was an easy decision to open a second Jimmy John’s because he said the one he owns on St. Simons Island has been successful. It’s the No. 4 store in the region, he said.
The decision to open the Jimmy John’s, as well as two other restaurants this year, was made before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I told my team we weren’t going to stop,” he said. “We worked so hard to get to this point.”
One of the reasons he opened his first Jimmy John’s a year ago was because of the restaurant chain’s high standards for quality. Fresh heads of lettuce are shredded throughout the day, and bread for sandwiches is baked in the store and has to be served within four hours or it goes into a container to be sold as old bread.
Freshness and speed are emphasized at the restaurant, with delivery service guaranteed within 15 minutes for customers living within a five-minute drive from the store.
Depending on the time of year, Henshaw said he employes anywhere from 60 to 100 people at his restaurants. And the turnover rate is very low.
“It’s all about the team,” Henshaw said. “The best thing I did years ago was make a commitment to continue to grow. They keep work from being hard.”