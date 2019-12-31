The Golden Isles Development Authority is seeking three local businesses to support their marketing initiatives for the coming year.
The three businesses selected will receive Share the Future Storytelling grants to support their goals.
The deadline to apply for the grants is Jan. 24.
All applicants will be reviewed and the three finalists will receive a $500 grant to help market their businesses. One of the finalists will receive an additional $1,500 to use for a specific marketing initiative to support the growth of the business. The initiative was developed to give local businesses access to capital help grow and promote businesses for companies that are incorporated in Glynn County.
Any applicant, including non-finalists, may have their unique story shared and promoted through the authority’s social media channels using the hashtag #MyBrunswick.
Wayne Johnson, chairman of the authority’s board of directors, said the goal is to support local businesses as a way to help the region.
“Marketing and sales are key components to a business’s growth,” Johnson said. “Any opportunity that we, as the Golden Isles Development Authority, have to help local business tell their story is a win-win for our community.”
Sheri Pruitt, the authority’s Existing Industry Coordinator, expressed excitement about the program.
“My role charges me with learning about the goals of our existing businesses and introducing them to the resources needed to achieve those goals,” Pruitt said. “This new program is a response to the marketing support asked of from our small and medium firms. We can’t wait to tell the amazing stories of our businesses through the next month and beyond.”
Additional information on the Future Storytelling grant, requirements and application can be found at georgiasgoldenopportunity.com/existing-industries-in-brunswick-and-glynn-county/.