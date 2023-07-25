Logistec presented a $7,500 check to the Brunswick Fire Department this week for the purchase of two professional-grade drones.
“The Brunswick Fire Department wants to thank Logistec from the bottom of our hearts for a donation to a very useful cause,” said Fire Chief Tim White.
Andre Dubois, vice president of southeast operations, said the actual check had been handed over to City Hall prior to Monday’s photo op with a big check.
He thanked city firefighters for responding to fires at the company’s warehouse in Brunswick in July 2015 and May 2021. In 2021, the fire smoldered for weeks and firefighters kept the warehouse under close watch 24/7 for nearly a month.
Lin DeLassus, operations manager for Logistec, explained that the incident, along with another industrial fire at the Pinova plant in April this year, prompted Logistec to make the contribution to the fire department.
Drones came in handy during the Pinova fire, White said, allowing emergency responders to get a closer look at the scene while minimizing exposure to the flames and potentially toxic fumes.
“It’s a common-sense thing to do,” DeLassus said.
White said the drones will primarily be used by the fire department’s HAZMAT team to evaluate industrial fires and those in tall buildings. The drone could also be of use to the Brunswick Police Department, he continued, as a tool to scout out hard-to-reach places during investigations.
Monday’s gesture wasn’t the only show of thanks. On Friday, Walmart gave the BFD $1,000 for the department to use on fire safety and prevention as it saw fit. Some fire department personnel also retired an old American flag and raised a new one at the Walmart Supercenter on Altama Connector.
On Thursday, Newcastle RV on U.S. 341 donated and installed two awnings to a HAZMAT response equipment trailer, which is jointly used by fire departments in the region.
“These new awnings will be a welcome addition in providing needed shaded space for all responders during an event,” a press release from the City Hall states. “We are grateful for our community partners in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.”