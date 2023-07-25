Logistec presented a $7,500 check to the Brunswick Fire Department this week for the purchase of two professional-grade drones.

“The Brunswick Fire Department wants to thank Logistec from the bottom of our hearts for a donation to a very useful cause,” said Fire Chief Tim White.

Tags

More from this section

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

Recommended for you