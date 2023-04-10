A Golden Isles business has been named the 2023 Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year.
A Golden Isles business has been named the 2023 Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year.
Command Presence Training received the honor from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Georgia District.
The business has a team of veteran law enforcement trainers to help agencies “rethink how they lead, train, hire, and invest in their staff so that they can meet the increasing demands of today’s public servants.”
The business was started in March 2017 by John Bostain, the company president, and his wife Anne Bostain, and now has 15 employees/contractors.
John Bostain began his career with the Hampton Police Division in Hampton, Va., where he served as a uniformed patrol officer, narcotics investigator, academy instructor, detective, and patrol supervisor. After leaving Hampton Police in 2001, he spent 13 years at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick where he worked as an instructor and senior instructor for defensive tactics, patrol procedures, and use of force. He also held a position as a program specialist in the rural policing institute, training transformation office, and training management.
“Our mission at Command Presence is to empower and educate people everywhere, so they can serve others, and that’s what our team does every day across the United States,” Bostain said. “We have the best people on our team and receiving this award is a testament to the work that they do every day. This award really belongs to our team, not me. We are humbled and honored to be recognized for their hard work.”
