WorkSource Coastal has hosted job fairs in the Golden Isles for the hospitality industry and manufacturers.
Now, the organization is seeking local businesses that could benefit from some additional help to hire and retain skilled workers.
Charisse Lee, program manager for Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties, told board members at Tuesday’s Golden Isles Development Authority meeting the help is offered at no cost to job seekers and employers. Employers can get up to 50% of the on-the-job training costs paid through the program.
“We don’t have any businesses who are partnering with us in Glynn County,” Lee said. “We’re trying to focus on Glynn County. I want every business in Glynn County (to participate).”
Authority board members also unanimously approved a PaR Marine inducement resolution, pending legal review, supporting the company’s efforts to expand its footprint. They approved a tax abatement package that will enable the company to do the $30 million expansion that will lead to 50 new jobs.
The board unanimously approved GRAD engineering at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport that airport authority director Robb Burr said will make the 300-acre site ready for development.
Ryan Moore, authority president and CEO, said project activity remains high in Glynn County. An event to show appreciation for the manufacturing industry in the Golden Isles will be held Oct. 16 at Silver Bluff Brewery in Brunswick.
“It’s a casual way to thank employers for what they do for our community,” Moore said.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, gave a brief presentation about the Washington D.C. fly-in where local business leaders and elected officials met with the members of Congress who represent the region and state.
“Overall it was a good, solid trip,” Staffins said.
Bill Austin, the authority’s chairman said one of the big takeaways from the trip is learning that the majority of computer chips needed to electronics and vehicles are made overseas, which he said is a concern. But he believes the trip was time well spent.
“I thought it was extremely well organized,” he said. “It was very well done.”
