Utility commission holds closed session during committee meeting
All seven members of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission participated in a closed session Thursday during a human resources committee meeting.
Commissioner voted to enter closed session to discuss personnel matters and remained in closed session for a little more than 50 minutes before returning to open session and adjourning.
Commissioners did not address any issues during the public portion of the meeting, aside from approving the minutes of the last HR committee meeting.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for July 11.
SPLOST oversight committee to meet
The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 oversight committee is scheduled to meeting Wednesday to hear updates on SPLOST-funded projects.
During oversight committee meetings, the city of Brunswick, Glynn County, Jekyll Island Authority and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission typically give short rundowns to the nine-member committee of the status of their respective projects.
SPLOST 2016 collection will end in September next year, and local authorities are already gearing up to put a SPLOST 2020 project list before the voters in May.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority to meet Wednesday
The annual meeting of the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the executive board room at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. A number of agenda items will be discussed.