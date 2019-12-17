Small joys makes the holiday season special.
Hot cups of coffee, twinkling lights and gifts under the tree are among the many comforts all can enjoy this Christmas. The Local Brew, a café on St. Simons, invites the community to drop by and participate in one of the best traditions of the holiday season — giving to those in need.
The Local Brew has partnered this year with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia to raise money for the program. The coffee shop’s owners have set up a Christmas tree at the store and are encouraging community members to come by and make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club.
Donors can then hang an ornament on the tree, along with a tag marking their contribution.
“The Local Brew is trying to reach out and help the community a bit more by working with nonprofit organizations,” said Lillie Onday, co-owner of the Local Brew and head of sales and marketing. “We hope to do something once a month. This month, it’s dedicated to the Boys & Girls Club, where guests can come in and they have the opportunity to donate however much that they want.”
Nancy Dorn, who opened the Local Brew in 2018, worked with her friend Steve Holt to make the partnership with the Boys & Girls Club possible.
Holt, a board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, has served on the board for 19 years. He encouraged the community to support this great cause.
“We have a wonderful mission here in our community,” Holt said. “We’ve been doing it well for over 50 years. We have 10 operations in the community that we serve over 2,000 young men and women a day, not only with programming and mentoring but also with hot meals.”
The Boys & Girls Club recently opened its 10th center at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, as well as a new Early Literacy Academy at the former McIntyre Court location.
The Boys & Girls Club aims to be a game-changer in the lives of local youth, Holt said.
“We appreciate Local Brew to support us,” he said. “We need their help, and we thank them a lot.”
Local Brew is located at 26 Market Street on St. Simons. The Christmas tree will be up until the end of December, Onday said.
“We want to give back to the community in any way that we can,” she said. “I always learned to give more than you get and that that will always come back tenfold somewhere down the line. As the Local Brew family, we want to be part of the community, contribute to the community and help others wherever needed.”