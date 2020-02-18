Local Brew collecting donations for House of Hope

Before House of Hope even opened its doors in 2018, the therapeutic program relied heavily on the community’s support to get everything in place to create a safe home for sex trafficking victims between the ages of 12 and 17.
And not a day has passed since that the community’s embrace hasn’t played a crucial role in helping the nonprofit achieve its mission, which is to provide healing therapy to the six girls who live there for the one-year program.
The Local Brew, a coffee shop on St. Simons Island, is offering an opportunity for Golden Isles residents to continue supporting House of Hope. The café has set up a box to collect donations for House of Hope until the end of February.
Lillie Onday, co-owner of the Local Brew, said she connected recently with House of Hope’s founder Darcelle Burandt and felt immediately drawn to the importance of her mission.
“She’s such a positive and bright influence,” Onday said. “I commend her for doing all that she has done.”
House of Hope is one of only four programs of its kind in Georgia, and it is the only one located in Southeast Georgia. The house can serve six girls at a time, and the program’s staff provide trauma-informed care.
Local Brew is collecting toilet paper, paper towels, zip lock bags and Tide pods for the house. These essentials are constantly needed and run out regularly.
Donations like this make a big difference for the nonprofit, said Lindsey Crawford, director of development for House of Hope.
“We are very fortunate to have this community,” Crawford said. “About half of our income just comes from our community taking care of us. We have to raise every month about half the amount it takes to raise six girls and give them therapy from the Golden Isles.”
The Local Brew made a plan at the start of 2020 to support a different local nonprofit each month. This month, the coffee shop is not only collecting donations but will also offer a cooking class for House of Hope’s residents, taught by Local Brew co-owner Aaron Bellizzi.
Bellizzi graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and has worked at some of the most highly rated restaurants in New York City. He worked most recently at the Georgian Room on Sea Island.
Onday said she hopes the Local Brew’s support will make a difference for the House of Hope.
“I want to be able to give these girls hope for a better future and for a better life and not have tragedy hold them down, because women should know that they deserve so much more and that they are so much more,” she said.
This initiative will also likely raise community awareness about the House of Hope, said Sarah Casiano-Diffoot, community impact director for the nonprofit. And showing the House of Hope’s residents that the community cares for them and wants to help makes a significant difference, she said.
“One problem with sex trafficking is that it isolates this girl to this whole life that most people don’t even know exists,” she said. “… And when they come out of it, they feel like they can never adjust to the real world … A big part of it is just reintegrating them back into society, so it’s awesome that companies like (the Local Brew) want to advocate for them.”
The Local Brew is located at 26 Market Street on St. Simons. For more information on how to support House of Hope, please visit houseofhoperefugeoflove.com.