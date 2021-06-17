Life can be like a long bicycle ride with dips and hills, twists and turns.
Anita Collins and other coaches who work with youth participants in the local chapter of the BRAG, or Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, Dream Team organization have made this a core component of the program, which keeps youth active and instills in them leadership and other strong qualities that will benefit them throughout their lives.
“Not only is it a benefit to the young people to be exercising, but they also are exposed to youth leadership development as well,” Collins said. “They are able to, as they grow and mature, just make contributions in whatever community they may be residing at that time.”
The local Geechee Kunda chapter exercises regularly together and participates in monthly community bike rides. But their main event occurs once a year, when they join other teams around the state for the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia.
The local team of four youth riders recently completed its annual ride across the state. During the six-day trip, the cyclists rode from Lookout Mountain to Columbus. The trip, which included a layover day, began June 6 and ended June 12.
“We’ve been training since last year,” Collins said. “And we work with children, so sometimes they feel like it and sometimes they don’t, but the point is to have them out there and learning resilience, learning teamwork, learning how to navigate life.”
The local BRAG team has been riding since 2017, but the state program began almost 30 years ago. The local program serves youth ages 11 to 18.
“We basically ride all year long because there are cycling events pretty much all year long, particularly in our area here because our weather is complementary to cycling year round,” Collins said. “There are just various things that are in existence for our cycling and our young people that we want to expose them to.”
The program is free for participants, and donations are encouraged.
“We supply their uniforms, we supply the bicycles, and at the end of the ride each young person gets their own personal bicycle, not the bicycles they’ve been training with all these months,” Collins said. “And that’s an incentive to complete the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia as well as a way of saying thank you for sticking with it, whether you felt like it that day or not.”
Cycling is an apt metaphor for life’s challenges, and the experiences students have through the BRAG program prepare them for what’s to come, Collins said.
“Life is like hills and valleys, ups, downs and disappointments,” she said. “Do you choose to stick to it, or do you choose to just throw in the towel? We use cycling as a metaphor for life.”
The Geechee Kunda BRAG Dream Team will also partner this weekend with the Glynn County Tigers to host the annual Juneteenth Justice for Ahmaud Community Bike Ride from Selden Park
Helmets are required for the bike ride, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and last around three hours.