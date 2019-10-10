Steve Holt was running the show behind the scenes last week at the Boys & Girls Club Area Conference on Jekyll Island. Little did he know, though, that he’d be the star.
Holt was surprised during the conference’s kickoff event Oct. 3 with the Outstanding Achievement Award for Board Member of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia. The staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia nominated Holt for the award this year, without Holt’s knowledge, and ensured that he’d be surprised when he was announced as the winner.
“I nominated him because of the work that he’s done here in Glynn County for the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia. “… He is always, always thinking, ‘What can I do for the Boys and Girls Club next?’”
The award recognizes a board member with a history of unusually devoted service to his or her local Boys & Girls Club, said Jim Newland, who serves on the National Area Council Committee for the Boys & Girls Club.
“He is a vital part of the local Boys and Girls Club board and has new ideas on how to raise money for the organization at all times,” Newland said. “He has been a leader of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia’s expansion, which now consists of 10 clubs across Glynn County.”
Holt has also supported the creation of local literacy programs and served as an advocate for the area’s youth, Newland said.
Holt, a mortgage broker and banker with Synovus, has served on the local board since 2002. He also serves on the Georgia Area Council for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia.
Holt helped organize this year’s Boys & Girls Club Area Conference on Jekyll, and because he’d planned the event, his staff had to get sneaky to surprise him with the award announcement.
“He has no idea,” Parmelee said before the kickoff. “We even changed the script.”
The event brought together every CEO and at least one board member from Boys & Girls Clubs around the state. They gave Holt a standing ovation when he was announced as the state’s Board Member of the Year. Holt will now advance as a finalist for Board Member of the Year in the southeast region.
“Thank you very much. It’s an honor,” Holt said, accepting the award on stage. “I’ll just say this — Honestly, this is just an extension of all these great people that I work with, and many of them are here today. So thank you very much, and I’ll try to live up to this award.”