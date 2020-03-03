When longtime Brunswick resident and Boy Scouts of America troop leader Wayne Doke started his patch collection, he didn’t expect it would grow into a veritable archive of local Boy Scouts history.
“I’m working on my 39th year (in the Boy Scouts program),” Doke said. “It started back when (my son) joined cub scouts.”
He’s been a leader in Boy Scouts of America Troop 224, based at Lakeside United Methodist Church on U.S. 341, for the majority of that time, he said.
“After (my son) got out, earned his Eagle (Scout award), I felt obligated to stay around,” Doke said.
What started as a personal collection of patches and neckerchiefs collected from troop outings, Scouting honor society Order of the Arrow events and Jamborees grew until it took on a life of its own.
“I don’t know that anybody else in the council has got a collection of Okefenokee stuff like I do,” Doke said. “I ain’t blowing my horn, that’s what I’ve observed.”
It’s grown pretty extensive. All told, Doke said he’s got thousands of items from various troops and scouting organizations in the former Okefenokee Area Council — which covered 11 counties including Glynn.
The Okefenokee Area Council merged with the 11-county Coastal Empire Council in 2014 to form the Coastal Georgia Council, Doke said.
Much of the items in the collection are branded with now-nonexistent entities, like the Order of the Arrow’s Pilthalko Lodge, which merged with the Coastal Empire Council’s Tomo Chi-Chi Lodge in 2014, and a Boy Scout campground called Camp Fendig.
“Some of the Pilthlako stuff goes all the way back to the late 50s, the photos,” Doke said. “I’ve got a notebook on Camp Fendig on Sea Island, that goes back to the 30s. It was called Long Island at the time, that’s how long ago this was.”
The camp predated Camp Tol-O-Chee on Blythe Island, the main scout camp for local Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs. When constructing it, Camp Fendig was harvested for lumber that was used to finance part of the Blythe Island campsite.
Today, a training room in Camp Tol-O-Chee called Fendig Hall stands in recognition of the event.
He no longer considers it his collection, but more of a public archive of documents and memorabilia. It contains local knowledge that could easily be lost to time without active efforts to preserve it, he said.
“It’s just one of those things that drives people to preserve their history,” Doke said. “When it’s gone, it’s gone.”
He said he welcomes people to contact him about the collection. Doke can be reached at wdoke@bellsouth.net.
