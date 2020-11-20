A host of authors whose works cover the Isles' vibrant and storied local history will be on hand Saturday for a holiday book-signing event at the St. Simons Lighthouse.
Sponsored by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in the Lighthouse’s A.W. Jones Heritage Center Event Hall. The event features well-known author Buddy Sullivan, whose most recent books include Thomas Spalding: Antebellum Plantation of Sapelo; Pamela Bauer Mueller, who’s historical fiction includes Neptune’s Honor; The Brunswick News’ Larry Hobbs, author of Historical Crash Course and Coast Tales; Amy Roberts and Patrick Halladay, co-authors of Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles; Stephen Doster and photographer Ben Galland, who collaborated on Cumberland Island: Footsteps in Time; and Jody Butler, author of First Light: Callie Maude and Mr. Gould.
The authors will be on hand to sign their books and answer questions visitors may have.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, space is limited. Registration is required at coastalgeorgiahistory.org. Masks are required at all times inside all historical society buildings.
Last year a book signing took place in conjunction with the society’s annual Holiday Open House at the Lighthouse Museum and Book Store. Due to social distancing requirements, the open house could not be accommodated this year.