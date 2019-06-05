The state Supreme Court on Monday officially accepted the voluntary 12-month suspension of the law license of local attorney Preston B. Kunda.
What led to the suspension began in 2014 when he took on the responsibility of preparing a client’s will while also serving as executor of the estate, a job for which he first needed but did not obtain the client’s informed consent about potential conflict of interest.
He also accepted, on the same client’s behalf, cash payment through a firearms broker for the client’s gun collection. However, the court states Kunda didn’t count the money and when he deposited the cash into the trust account, there was $13,000 missing from what should have been $130,000. According to the court’s opinion, “Kunda maintains that this $13,000 was part of the payment ultimately owed for the broker’s services and that he thereafter made arrangements to satisfy the debt with $13,000 worth of legal services and payments to the broker.”
The other rule broken involved a codicil Kunda prepared — on the advice of a federal agency official — in connection with the firearms sale that “was to take effect only if the client died prior to consummation of the gun sale.” That codicil allowed Kunda to inherit the gun collection and sell it, with the proceeds going to the will’s beneficiary. The opinion notes Kunda said the codicil came about because the beneficiary didn’t approve of guns and didn’t want to own them.
Considering Kunda hadn’t been the subject of a disciplinary proceeding in the past and cooperated in good faith with the State Bar, the state Supreme Court agreed with the recommended suspension periods and chose 12 months, which is nether at the low nor the high end of the proposed options.