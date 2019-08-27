Local AT&T workers on strike

Local AT&T employees participated in a regional communications worker strike Monday over unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.
Standing in the hot sun in front of AT&T’s Brunswick location on Norwich Street Monday morning, Communication Workers of America Local #3209 President Kurt Rice said the protestors really just wanted to get back to the daily grind.
“We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully, they get it all straightened out and we can go back to work,” Rice said. “... We sure don’t want to stand here watching the cars go by.”
According to a press release from the CWA, 20,000 communications workers went on strike in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee at midnight on Saturday, protesting through the weekend and into Monday.
Rice said local CWA members had protested four hours each on Saturday and Sunday, and planned to protest all day Monday and Tuesday this week.
The CWA filed a charge against AT&T with the National Labor Relations Board, the release stated, over bargaining in bad faith and sending people without the authority to make contract decisions to the negotiating table.
“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in the release. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”
Some aspects of the negotiations were the subject of litigation, Rice said Monday. As such, he couldn’t say much about the discussions between AT&T and the union beyond that it involves worker contracts.
“A strike is in no one’s best interest,” AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly said via email. “We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees. Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement.”
“That’s why we’re surprised and disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, particularly when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off. We’re prepared for a strike and will continue working hard to serve our customers.”
Regardless, on Monday morning Rice said the plan is to continue protesting through Tuesday unless they hear otherwise from the union.
“We’ll be here all day today and tomorrow,” Rice said.