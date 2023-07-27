Local artist Betty Oliver’s works can be found in her hometown.
A reception held Monday celebrated Oliver as Hotel Simone’s next Artist in Residency in partnership with Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). Oliver’s art is available for purchase and viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30 in the Hotel Simone lobby.
“It’s wonderful. It adds a nice element. Embracing local, which is always good to give back to the community,” said Roland Biron, a director at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, a sister property of Hotel Simone.
The displayed artworks include posters, watercolors and artist’s proof linocuts. The scenes show tourists, beaches, wildlife and buildings.
“You can paint the same thing over and over and over, and it’s always different. … You could spend a lifetime painting the marsh,” Oliver said.
As a St. Simons Island native, Oliver started taking art classes at 6 years old with Bill Hendrix, who helped build the GVA 70 years ago. She said there were not many people and only a few activities on the island in 1953, so she and her friends joined GVA and participated in the Saturday art classes.
“That was a wonderful experience. It obviously had a huge impact on me because I took from Bill until I graduated from Glynn Academy,” she said.
When she lived in and around Atlanta for 40 years, she said she painted with the Atlanta Artists Center and focused on landscapes of North Georgia and Atlanta. She said it was difficult to find a horizon to paint when she lived in Atlanta.
“I think that doing painting in Atlanta was to keep my sanity, and down here, it’s just pure joy,” she said.
When she was close to retirement about 15 years ago, she said she rejoined GVA.
“It’s a very healthy hobby. I think it encourages us to look for the beauty in not just our surroundings but in people as well. I think we’re more accepting,” she said.
In her watercolor piece “Tourists,” Oliver said she has great memories of the featured couple, tourists in a small town in Bali.
“They were like a matched pair, and for some bizarre reason, the guy had on two hats. And I wonder if he remembers that he has on two hats, or I wonder if the wife didn’t bother to tell him,” she said, laughing. “He was at a hat stall, so maybe he was trying it on. But why would they try it on on top of another hat? I remember thinking that was a strange moment.”
Tom Quinn, a GVA member, said watercolor is a complicated medium to work with because one stroke, specifically black, can ruin the piece. He said Oliver’s confidence in her brush strokes makes her art impressive.
“Look at this line,” he said, pointing to the “Tourists” piece. “That’s confidence, and that’s what I admire.”
In comparison to sports, Oliver said art has something for everyone, regardless of circumstances or physical abilities. She said it’s not competitive in the same way as sports because it’s a competition with oneself.
“I just lose all sense of time. It’s a suspension of reality. … It’s a peaceful place to go, and it sort of shuts out the rest of the world,” Oliver said.