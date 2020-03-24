Kevin Bongang’s art style, on display in one of the nine murals in downtown Brunswick, is an exercise in mashing together different cultures.
Bongang was born and spent most of his childhood in Cameroon, a country in central Africa, where he was introduced to the two things that he would later merge into an art style he described as “whimsical, colorful and organic and very influenced by African art and cartoons.”
“I had a cousin, he was an avid drawer. He collected comic books, the first one I saw was one of his. He would look at comics and try to replicate the drawings,” Bongang said. “All we did was copy comic books for fun, and that eventually became something I did by myself.”
Animation also left an impression.
“I’ve always been a cartoon aficionado,” Bongang said. “Growing up watching Bugs Bunny and Dragon Ball Z and those whimsical cartoons. My mom always encouraged me by buying sketchbooks.”
Later, he would get both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Savannah College of Art and Design, specifically the Atlanta campus.
“As I got more invested in art, I started looking at other artists that could influence me. Someone I was really attracted to was (Pablo) Picasso and his style,” Bongang said.
What struck him first was Picasso’s transition from a style based firmly in the real world to one distinctly abstract. Second was the large collection of African art Picasso owned.
“When I looked at this collection, I realized how much African art he’s influenced by, and it started coming out in my style too,” Bongang said. “Especially because I grew up in Africa with African art around me.”
He likes the idea of mixing in the pop-culture of cartoons with traditional art from Africa, and it usually turns out pretty well in practice.
“It’s like two different worlds that organically mesh in my work,” Bongang said.
He’s currently a freelance artist and loving it, Bongang said. He’s done some work as a graphic designer for Comcast, but for the last three years has been on his own.
His latest contribution to the local art scene can be seen on the southern side of a building on Reynolds Street between Gloucester and Monck streets. He was one of eight artists selected by the Community of Hope organization to paint murals on city buildings so far, with more to come.
It seemed like a perfect opportunity. His wife, Britney, connected him with Glynn Visual Arts, which is involved in Community of Hope. They’d just recently moved to the area and Kevin is something of a mural specialist.
His work adorns walls both indoor and outdoor in Atlanta, Gainesville and Savannah in Georgia and Nashville and Memphis, Tenn., and Cincinnati, Ohio.
“I was excited. Brunswick is a growing city, and going back home I wanted to put something bright that would bring the community outside,” Kevin Bongang said.
He particularly appreciates projects like that, where he gets to stretch his full artistic muscles without restraint.
“I will choose a background color, which is usually lighter or brighter, then cover that with spray paint,” Bongang said. “That’s the most organic process. I’m just doing doodles and lines on the surface. I can kind of step back and once the colors are done I can place some shapes on that.
“It’s kind of like a conversation with the wall.”
Looking ahead and looking back, Bongang said the most important thing to stay honest with oneself when pursuing art.
“I would say, just be as authentic as possible to yourself and stay original,” Bongang said. “I think anything can influence art as long as one stays true to something they like and what they want to create.”
For more information to see more of Bongang’s work, visit www.bongang.com.
